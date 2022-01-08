Ron Harper Jr. keys Rutgers in 93-65 rout of Nebraska: Roundup

Ron Harper Jr. scored 29 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as Rutgers routed Nebraska 93-65 in Piscataway for its fourth straight win Saturday.
The 93 points are the most Rutgers has ever scored in regulation in a Big Ten game.
Harper, who scored 20 points in a win over Michigan on Tuesday and entered the game averaging 15.3 points per game, hit 3 of 6 from behind the arc and was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Aundre Hyatt and Dean Reiber each hit 3-pointers to put Rutgers in front for good midway through the first half. Reiber took a feed from Harper in the paint and dunked with a second left to give the Scarlet Knights a 44-31 advantage at intermission after shooting just under 52 percent through the first 20 minutes.
Hyatt hit both of his 3-point attempts, scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench for Rutgers (9-5, 3-1 Big 10). Clifford Omoruyi, Paul Mulcahy and Reiber each added 10 points and Mulcahy contributed team highs in rebounds (seven) and assists (eight). Rutgers was 35 of 60 from the field (58.3%), knocking down 10 of 18 from deep, and converted 13 of 14 from the line.
Bryce McGowens scored 17 points to lead Nebraska (6-10, 0-5). Derrick Walker added 12 points and C.J. Wilcher chipped in 11 points off the bench. The Cornhuskers were outrebounded 37-21. Nebraska now has lost nine of its last 10 games and dropped its fifth straight to open conference play.
Rutgers plays at Penn State Tuesday. Nebraska hosts Illinois Tuesday before traveling to face No. 3 Purdue Friday.
No. 19 Villanova 79,
DePaul 64
CHICAGO — Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points, and No. 19 Villanova beat DePaul.
Gillespie shot 5 of 9 from the field and sank all five of his free throws in the second half as the Wildcats (11-4, 4-1 Big East) earned their fourth straight win. Gillespie also added a team-high four assists and four rebounds.
Justin Moore scored 21 points and had seven rebounds, while Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels chipped in with 11 and nine points, respectively, for the Wildcats.
Timely dunks from Daniels and Dixon and going 20 of 22 at the free throw line helped Villanova protect its lead.
The Blue Demons (9-5, 0-4 Big East) got a career-high 34 points from guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was explosive in the first half with 22 points. He also had six rebounds and three steals.
No. 24 Seton Hall 90,
UConn 87 (OT)
NEWARK — Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond was in a zone like he’s never been before. His coach tweaked the offensive game plan, and his teammates just kept feeding him the ball.
Richmond scored a career-high 27 points, including 17 straight for the No. 24 Pirates in the second half and then the go-ahead basket in overtime during a 90-87 win over Connecticut.
“What I like about this team is everyone knew he was cooking, so it was just get out of his way and let him go,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. “And he just had a really good rhythm.”
Jarden Rhoden had 15 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall (11-3, 2-2 Big East). He stole the ball from Tyrese Martin with 2.6 seconds left in OT and Bryce Aiken sealed the win with a pair of free throws, giving him 22 points.
“When a guy is going like that, you have to give him the ball,” said Rhoden, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. “We’ve seen stretches in practice where Kadary’s taken over practice with his ball skills and playmaking ability, so for him to do it actually scoring the ball, it was a sight to see.”
