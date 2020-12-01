Rivers starts first Sixers training camp amid pandemic

Doc Rivers got a new job during a global pandemic.
Turns out that was the easy part.
Rivers parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sept. 28. Five days later, the Philadelphia 76ers hired him as their new head coach.
Rivers began his first Sixers training camp Tuesday. Philadelphia hosts the Boston Celtics in a preseason game Dec. 15. The season is scheduled to start Dec. 22.
“Taking a job during this year of COVID is brutal,” Rivers told reporters on a videoconference call Tuesday. “We haven’t had a chance to be in the gym with our guys. We can’t even put in our stuff. We have a week and a half (of training camp), and then you’re in action.”
Rivers doesn’t even know if the Sixers are in shape. That’s something he would have a firm handle on in a normal season. Philadelphia won’t start group workouts until Monday.
“COVID training camp you really don’t know,” he said. “Right now all we can do is one-on-one stuff. That’s not real basketball conditioning. Someone could look like they’re in shape and not be.”
Rivers said teams with veteran coaches and players that run familiar systems, such as the Celtics, Miami Heat, Milwaukee and Toronto Raptors, should have an advantage at the season’s start.
“We’re going to simplify things as much as possible,” Rivers said. “We just have to make up the deficit, and we probably have to do it through work.”
Rivers says he has an idea of what he wants Philadelphia’s identity to be, but he did not yet want to spell it out for the media Tuesday.
“I want to make sure we get in the gym. I call it the lab,” Rivers said. “The identity has to be what the (players) believe it is, not what I want it to be.”
Rivers did drop some hints, however.
“I know we should be a great defensive team,” he said. “You win with balance. We want to be a great defensive team and a great offensive team. We want to be top 10 in both. If we do that, historically that would say we’re one of the elite teams.”
Rivers also wants the 76ers to play at a fast pace. Again, that’s easier said than done.
“Advancing the ball up the floor has to be something that’s worked on every day,” Rivers said. “You cannot take it for granted. You can’t even take for granted who takes the ball out. We have to make sure the right people are running their lanes. You’ll hear a lot about running your lanes and staying in your path.”
No matter how the 76ers play, the season will be a challenge because of the new coronavirus. Rivers is glad he’s out of the NBA bubble, but the freedom the players have outside of a bubble is a concern.
“I’m very concerned if we can pull this off,” he said. “Just watching football, college (football), they play once a week. They have 1,000 players. When you miss three or four players, you can still get away with it. If we miss three or four players, we’re in trouble.”
