PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins smashed a ground ball toward shortstop at 107 mph Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson fielded the ball and nearly threw Hoskins out at first base.
As soon as the umpire signaled safe, Hoskins raised his hands toward the heavens as if thanking God for finally granting him a hit.
There are probably several Phillies hitters who, like Hoskins, might be wondering exactly what they have to do to get a hit.
Philadelphia started three hitters — Hoskins (.172 average), Jean Segura (.172 average) and Scott Kingery (.097 average) — with batting averages below .200 in the finale of a four-game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. A fourth regular, outfielder Andrew McCutchen and his .133 batting average, was not in the starting lineup.
For now, manager Joe Girardi is sticking with his players. He really has no choice. Girardi points out the Phillies went seven days without playing earlier this season because of COVID-19 issues.
“It’s not really fair to judge the guys because of how interrupted it has been,” he said. “We’ve had doubleheaders. At times, it’s been a real physical grind. At times, we’re not playing at all. We’re going to go with our guys. These are our guys, and they’ve got to get it going.”
The Phillies’ lineup was supposed to be the strength of the team. But a lack of hitting is a big reason why Philadelphia began Monday 4-6. The Phillies went 7 for 48 in the doubleheader loss to the Braves on Sunday.
In a 162-game season, a slow start is easy to ignore, but this year is different.
“How many games have we played? Ten? That’s not really that many,” Girardi said. “It seems like a lot because we only have 60 games. You could pull the plug on someone, and you may miss out on what they’ve done in the past and some big numbers. That’s not what I’m going to do.”
Much of the focus for the poor start at the plate has landed on Hoskins primarily because he struggled at the end of last season, batting .165 (32 for 193) with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 62 strikeouts in the season’s final two months.
This season, Hoskins has zero home runs, one RBI and a .241 slugging percentage. But he has walked 12 times and has a .429 on-base percentage.
It sometimes appears as if Hoskins is too patient at the plate. But Girardi said pitchers refuse to give in to Hoskins because of his power
“His timing is not quite there,” Girardi said. “He sees a lot of 2-0 breaking balls for strikes. That’s not something you tell your hitters to whack at if it’s not a hanger. They’re worried about him hitting the ball out of the ballpark. He is still getting on base, and I really believe his patient approach will pay off.”
Pitching plan
The question after Sunday’s doubleheader was whether Vince Velasquez or rookie Spencer Howard would remain in the starting pitching rotation.
For now, it will be both of them. Girardi said the Phillies will need a sixth starter when they play the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader Aug. 20.
Both Velasquez and Howard could pitch Friday against the New York Mets with one starting and the other coming in relief after a few innings, a process known as “piggybacking.”
“We’re going to prepare them both to start on Friday,” Girardi said. “There’s two things that can be advantageous (with piggybacking). Hitters usually don’t see a other a third time, and it can save your bullpen for a day.”
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
080920_nws_carparade
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.