PHILADELPHIA – The rejuvenation of Rhys Hoskins continued Monday night.
Hoskins homered in his third straight game and knocked in three runs as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 at Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins offense helped Phillies rookie starting pitcher Spencer Howard (two runs allowed in five innings) earn his first big league victory.
Philadelphia (15-15) has won six of its last seven games. Hoskins is batting .379 (11 for 29) with five home runs and 11 RBIs during that stretch.
"I'm just trying to be in attack mode, Hoskins said, "and trust my eyes."
Hoskins began the season with plenty of questions to answer.
He struggled the final two months of last season, batting .165 (32 for 193) with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 62 strikeouts. He started slow this with no home runs and .208 average (11 for 53) in his first 16 games.
Despite the inauspicious start, Hoskins said he was seeing the ball well. He drew 16 walks and had a .408 on-base percentage in the first 16 games.
But power hitting first baseman aren’t paid to walk. Hoskins’ lack of production at end of last season and the start of this season caused some fans and media to question his long-term future with the team. Even Hoskins showed some frustration, spiking his helmet into the ground after grounding into three double plays in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 12.
But the Phillies kept the faith in Hoskins and now he looks the hitter who hit 18 home runs in 50 games as a rookie in 2017.
"It's always nice," Hoskins said, "to see yourself get on the other side of a bad stretch."
On Monday, Hoskins gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead when he pulled an sinker from Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde 358 feet into the left-field stands.
The game’s pivotal moment came in the bottom of the seventh. The Phillies, who once 6-0, were now up just two runs. Philadelphia had runners at second and third with no outs. But Roman Quinn struck out and Andrew McCutchen struck out. That brought Hoskins to the plate against Nationals reliever Wander Suero.
Hoskins hit a 1-1 cutter down the left field for a two-run double to put the Phillies up 8-4.
The results of those two- at-bats are the product of the work Hoskins has put in with Phillies hitting coach Joe Dillon. The two began to work together beginning last November.
"You start to trust the work," Hoskins said, "and it shows up on the games."
After Monday's win, the Phillies have 30 games left in this COVID-19 shortened season. If the Phillies end their nine-year playoff drought this season, the offense will be a big reason why.
“I think our roster speaks for itself,” Hoskins said. “The offense is really starting to click. We get professional bats one through nine. That just wears teams down.”
