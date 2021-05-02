Rhys Hoskins and Phillies have frustrating night in demoralizing loss to Mets

PHILADELPHIA – Sunday’s game between the New York Mets and the Phillies got stranger and stranger.
And Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins found himself at the center of the weirdness.
New York’s Jonathan Villar scored from first base on a Hoskins’ defensive blunder that a big league first baseman should never make.
Hoskins then thought he had tied the game with a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth only to see umpires overturn the call and rule it a double.
When it was all over, the Phillies had only themselves to blame for one of their frustrating and head scratching defeats of the season.
The Mets beat Philadelphia 8-7 before 10,919 fans.
“Frustration is high,” Hoskins said.
The bottom of the ninth capped what was already a game that had many fans asking when was the last time I saw that play?
The Phillies rallied against New York closer Edwin Diaz. Hoskins stepped to the plate with runners on first and third.
He lined a 100.3 mph Diaz fastball the opposite way for what he thought was a three-run home run.
But the umpires went to video review and determined the ball had hit the right field railing and bounced back into the field. They called it a double. Harper then struck out for the final out.
“That’s what the replay system is there for,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of the Hoskins’ call. “It’s frustrating because we thought we had tied it up. It’s tough.”
Everything seemed normal for Sunday’s first seven innings.
The Phillies led 4-2 as the eighth began.
The Mets tied it that inning when pinch hitter Jose Peraza hit a single down the right field line off the glove of first baseman Hoskins. The ball rolled in short right field, and Villar, who was on first, never stopped running. He paused briefly at third base but then headed for home plate as Hoskins retrieved the ball and casually flipped it to second baseman Nick Maton.
Hoskins should have run the ball into the infield and asked for time.
“It’s a mental error that can’t happen at any point in the game,” he said. “I just put my head down. I saw (Villar) round third, and I thought I saw him stop, but he didn’t stop.”
Villar dove across the home plate and not only tied the game but shifted momentum to New York.
“We can’t make those mistakes,” Girardi said. “You have to be on your toes in this game. You have to run the ball into the infield.”
The Phillies bullpen then stepped into the spotlight.
The Phillies turned to enigmatic reliever Jose Alvarado to get out of the eighth. But he gave up a single and walk to load the bases. Alvarado then walked Mets hitter Michael Conforto with the bases loaded to give New York a 5-4 lead. Alvarado threw 11 pitches, eight of them for balls and one those pitches hit the backstop.
Relief pitcher David Hale, who made the team as the long man, was next on the mound. When the season began, he wasn’t slated to be pitching in this spot but the Phillies were without relievers Connor Brogdon, Sam Coonrod and Hector Neris because of how much they pitched in recent days.
Mets cleanup hitter Pete Alonzo greeted Hale with a three run double up the right centerfield gap to give New York an 8-4 lead.
That was enough for New York to survive a crazy bottom of the ninth.
The Phillies (13-15) haven’t won back-to-back games since April 3-4. Philadelphia’s poor defense and the extra outs it has given the opposition is a big reason why.
“We need to clean it up,” Girardi said.
He should have added the phrase “In a hurry” to that sentence.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.