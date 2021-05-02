Rhys Hoskins and Phillies have frustrating night in demoralizing loss to Mets

PHILADELPHIA – Sunday’s game between the New York Mets and the Phillies got stranger and stranger.

And Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins found himself at the center of the weirdness.

New York’s Jonathan Villar scored from first base on a Hoskins’ defensive blunder that a big league first baseman should never make.

Hoskins then thought he had tied the game with a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth only to see umpires overturn the call and rule it a double.

When it was all over, the Phillies had only themselves to blame for one of their frustrating and head scratching defeats of the season.

The Mets beat Philadelphia 8-7 before 10,919 fans.

“Frustration is high,” Hoskins said.

The bottom of the ninth capped what was already a game that had many fans asking when was the last time I saw that play?

The Phillies rallied against New York closer Edwin Diaz. Hoskins stepped to the plate with runners on first and third.

He lined a 100.3 mph Diaz fastball the opposite way for what he thought was a three-run home run.