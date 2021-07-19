Reports coming in on king mackerel, mahi and tunny inshore, plus white and blue marlin offshore

We are in a transitional phase in South Jersey.
More visitors from southern waters and climes are arriving, while some of the traditional residents are hanging in strong.
With water temps off South Jersey jumping up to mid-70s in mid-July, reports surfaced of king mackerel, mahi, tuna, little tunny, wahoo inshore and white marlin and blue marlin still well offshore.
Meanwhile, the fan favorite summer flounder are staying put in the back bays, inlets, surf and inshore mixing with kingfish, spot, croaker, triggerfish and sheepshead, plus some weakfish and bluefish.
Black sea bass are joining the fun, and some quality striped bass continue popping up.
I guess we can say this is peak season.
Two tournaments for different styles show the mélange we can enjoy.
The 28th Sterling Harbor Duke of Fluke was held Saturday, based at the marina, hotel and tackle shop in Wildwood.
Catherine Algard said she worked 17 hours on tournament day after a 16-hour stint Friday leading up to the local summer classic.
“Good, crazy, fun, family event!” were among the descriptions she used Monday when she was called for details.
She said they weighed a lot of fish, and she sounded a little tired on the phone.
They had 92 boats and 32 kayaks entered, and an estimated 500 people attended the popular after-party at the marina.
The winners? Another cool story.
Matt Gillis has been in the contest since its inception, Catherine said.
The crew on the boat It’s A Trap pulled it off with the heaviest: a 7.55-pound summer flounder.
The heaviest five crown went to Feast or Famine with captain Wayne Reichle with a total weight of 23.33 pounds.
The junior title went to Anthony DeLio with another nice fat flounder at 6.05 pounds, and Kim Gallagher took the Duchess award with a 4.35-pounder.
Greg Crotty won the kayak division with a 3.63-pound entry.
The awards party was highlighted by the band Karate Garage and by “young” Bill Bittman playing steel drums.
The other headline tournament of note was the first Atlantic City Jimmy Johnson Quest for The Ring big-game big-money event last week.
The complete tournament details are amply covered on the contest site, jjfishingweek.catch.com
One of the highlights of that extravaganza was that Catch 23 with NBA legend Michael Jordan was in the competition.
Blue marlin, white marlin, mahi and bonito were all listed among the catches.
Another local report came from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association, as provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr., that described a neat catch of four big king mackerel on the charter boat Star Fish by captain Carl Sheppard. He trolled Barnegat Ridge, and his crew of customers kept three of the king macks.
Another interesting local report came from Bill Shillingford, who is the respected lure maker by the name of Bucktail Willie and who has tagged and released more than 21,000 fish for the American Littoral Society.
He reported that fishing comrade Bill Omrod caught a 29-inch striped bass while fishing with a live eel out of Whale Creek Marina in Strathmere.
Sure looks, sounds and feels like summertime!
Tourney talk
The 55th Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Tournament will be held this week from its base at the Canyon Club in Cape May.
The captain’s meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the club. Fishing days are Friday and Saturday. It is a billfish-release format with weigh-ins for tuna and mahi.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
