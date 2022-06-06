Refers for bottom of B1 for Monday, June 6

Logano wins in Illinois
Joey Logano drives to victory in the first NASCAR Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Sports, B2
PGA Memorial
Billy Horschel captures his seventh career tour victory. Sports, B6
Afternoon slumps
Dr. Nina Radcliffe shares tips to avoid those irritating energy lulls. Living, B14
