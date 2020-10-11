Readers sound off on Wentz, Schwartz and more after Eagles' latest loss

Press readers react vial email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-29 loss to the Steelers.
The Eagles still don’t have an offensive coordinator or anyone that can call good plays, but when they have to play against a referee who blatantly calls bogus penalties against them, especially the catch-and-fumble by the Steelers that he changed to an incomplete pass, that was a real disgrace and gave the game to the Steelers.
It’s obvious who he bet on.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Nothing more to say but Claypool’s four TDs and 38 points given up by Eagles’ D.
And yet, who knows if Elliott makes the 57- yarder?
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
No guts, no glory.
Fourth down, nothing to lose, and he kicks a sad, worthless field goal?
Pederson lost his edge!
Nancy Wray
Marmora
Can this inept GM Roseman ever draft a decent linebacker?
I’m tired of watching Nate Gerry trailing the play by 10 yards.
This loss falls squarely on Schwartz and Roseman and his inability to draft
Paul Hahn
Northfield
The Eagles penalized themselves out of this game.
It is sad that a competitive effort went for naught as pass interference penalties contributed to key scores for Pittsburgh.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
The Eagles played their hearts out today. Defense played especially well. Two unknown receivers, Ward and Fulgham, were also exciting to watch.
Wentz is still very erratic and shaky in his mechanics. The nail in the coffin was the decision to go for a very long field goal and giving the Steelers a very short field.
Pat Duran
Linwood
I’ve got to give the team credit. I didn’t think it would be this close. They fought right to the end and came up short. Fulgham was outstanding.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Wentz and his cast of jayvee characters, combined with the jayvee refs, was just not enough to beat a good Steelers team.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
A good game. Good job, Sanders, Ward and Fulgham. We need to protect Wentz and not allow interceptions and turnovers.
The best game of the year so far
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
The Eagles had every opportunity to win this game and couldn’t pull it off. Another disappointment in a season full of them.
The only bright spot is it appears we now have a legitimate wide receiver in Travis Fulgham. DeSean who?
Wentz played well until he didn’t, and it probably cost them the win.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
The Eagles need to blow up the coaching staff. Literally, fire every coach and start anew. Pederson is just awful, and Schwartz is even worse. This team is the most poorly coached team in football.
Oh, and their franchise QB stinks, which may be a bigger problem.
Thankfully, I still have the Super Bowl win on my DVR. I can watch that for the next couple of years.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
This was a toxic mix of predictable, vanilla offense, an inconsistent Wentz with a paltry group of receivers other than Travis Fulgham, and a porous defensive backfield!
A winnable game became a loss at the very end thanks to some poor coverage decisions by Jim Schwartz.
Not a good finish for our now 1-3-1 Birds.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
I thought it was really classy of the Steelers to give game balls to both Chase Claypool and Carson Wentz.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
The Chase Claypool Show somehow overcame the most one-sided horribly officiated Iggles game in years!
Wentz continues to be a turnover machine in 2020. Cut the first-place talk.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
An exciting game. Carson still is hot and cold, and Doug’s clock management at the end of the first half was poor, costing a score.
Claypool is what a real wide receiver looks like, but Fulgham is very close.
Miles Sanders was on fire in the first half but absent in the second half.
Now, who stole money this week? As usual, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Avonte Maddox and, last but not least, Jason Peters.
I blame this loss entirely on Doug and his “let’s have fun” mentality!
But let’s not forget Jim Schwartz on the last Pittsburgh drive!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Another tough loss. We made Steelers rookie WR Chase Claypool look like the second coming of Lynn Swann. Carson Wentz had a rough game, getting hit 21 times behind a decimated offensive line.
I really enjoyed watching Travis Fulgham play the best game an Eagle WR had in a long time. Did they forget to bring Zack Ertz on the plane?
Got to shake this one off and get ready for the Baltimore Ravens.
Thomas Alvord
Seaville
