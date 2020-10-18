Readers see some good signs but also ongoing issues in Eagles' loss to Ravens

Press readers react vial email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-28 loss to the Ravens.
Stick a fork in them, fans, they’re done!
The Eagles just don’t look like a well-coached team, and they definitely don’t play like one!
And we got rid of Nick Foles for this?
KENNETH D. MOORE
Egg Harbor Township
I could have found six guys walking out of the Mays Landing Big & Tall men’s shop that would have protected Wentz better than this Eagles offensive line.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
I wanted to drive up to the Linc with a white flag to try and stop the carnage.
With the team we have available now, we won’t win another game this season!
Been a fan 60 years and can’t remember a game with minus-5 yards of offense with five minutes left in first half. We need some healthy first-team bodies on offense.
Butch Sill
Absecon
The Eagles’ first offensive play was a sack, and the third play a dropped TD pass. And so it went for the Eagles.
Wentz was lucky he didn’t get injured with the amount of hits he took. However, they showed a competitive spirit and somehow remained in the game until the end. If Elliott makes the FG, it is a different outcome.
Fulgham is a bright spot.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
If not for the defense, it could have been a total blowout. Of course, Doug looked overwhelmed falling 17 points down at the half instead of at least being tied at 17, then the usual mad rush in the final quarter, then a failed QB option ...
The mistakes are hurting this team: six sacks, too many hurries and interceptions, and the play-calling stinks (Duce Stanley head coach?).
Now, who is stealing money this week? I will give you a hint — the same cast of characters! The same old story: too little, too late.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Well, at least the booing didn’t have to be manufactured by the sound system. Genuine real booing, like we are used to.
Who is more out of shape? Cox, Jackson, Peters or Joel Embiid? That is the question.
Dougie Pederson cost the Iggles the game for sure today.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Against all odds, the Eagles remained in this game after giving up another six sacks.
Even though the Eagles lost, the score of this game eventually caught up to the statistics.
In spite of their record and the performance by the Ravens, this was another game that the Eagles could have won because they would not quit.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
The Ravens attacked Wentz and the Eagles’ makeshift offensive line like they were Tweety Birds for three quarters. With only one legitimate starter in Kelce, it was predictable.
Carson kept them in the game with a valiant effort, but he needs blockers and healthy receivers!
That final two-point attempt called for having Jalen Hurts do his thing!
Those 7,500 fans got their money’s worth today.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
The Eagles’ offense came on late, but too late.
They might as well play for draft picks at this point.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
