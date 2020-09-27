Readers react to yet another Eagles Sunday without a victory

Readers react via email to the Eagles' 23-23 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Philadelphia.
To say that watching this Eagles game was exasperating is a gargantuan understatement.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
The Eagles' offense is horrible. Pederston can't be the coach and offensive coordinator. We need a stud coordinator.
The defense is also horrible. Schwartz is note a very good defensive coordinator. Very overrated. And the offensive line, don't get me started.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Two bad teams in a classic bad game. I would be concerned if my fifht-year QB was outplayed by a kid playing his third game! Go, Phillies!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
We are in deep trouble this season. I had it as 5-11, but the way it looks right now, that is quite optimistic. With this season's schedule, we will get blown out quite a few times. We have nothing. No offense or defense. Just injured players.
Butch Sill
Absecon
This Eagles team is now officially terrible. The QB is terrible. Offensive line is terrible. The defense had its moments, but the linebackers and secondary are terrible. And, finally, the injury list is terrible.
They made a rookie QB look like Joe Montana.
The tie game was a gift.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
What a waste of my time. This game was played with a mediocre quarterback. The defense can't get much worse, and it all starts with Mr. Pederson and Mr. Schwartz.
Every team has injuries. Don't use that as an excuse.
Mr. Wentz, earn your salary.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Well, the gold standard of the NFL did it again. Jason Peters looked like a turnstile, and Carson Wentz is trying to play himself out of a job with his mistakes each week.
Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz, thank you for making Joe Burrow look like an All-Pro in his third game.
Hey, Howie, a couple more losses and we can get a long-snapper with the first pick in the draft.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Burrow played like the King of the Hill all day, while Wentz looked more like a King Hill clone.
Old-time followers will get that analogy.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
It is beginning to look like Wentz attended the Donovan McNabb summer QB camp on how to overthrow and underthrow receivers.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
