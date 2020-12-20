Readers disappointed in another Eagles loss

Once again, the Eagles were in a position to pull off an improbable win but failed to execute when it counted. Their sloppy play to begin the game was a major factor. It was entertaining, though, with over 700 yards of offense and just some ridiculous catches by Arizona. I guess we will have to settle for beating Dallas again and a higher draft pick.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

With a depleted defensive backfield, how did we stay in this game so long? Because Hurts kept them in it with his play. This kid is the real deal! What a season we could have had if they would have made the move to replace Wentz sooner. Give the Birds credit; they hung in to the end.

Butch Sill

Absecon

There are two redundant glaring statistics that continue to affect the outcome of Eagles' games. Today was no exception. The 406 passing yards given up by the defense and the six sacks given up by the offense.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

So, as we can clearly see, it's not Wentz. This team is very poorly coached. Can't wait for Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson to hit the road.

Bob Donnell