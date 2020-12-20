Readers disappointed in another Eagles loss

Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 33-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Our inexperienced secondary had no chance against the experienced and more talented Cardinals receivers. Kudos to Hurts. Merry Christmas!
Rev Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
After a slow start, the Eagles came to play! The defense played well despite the many injuries in the secondary. The offensive line couldn’t provide protection due the constantly changing lineup. Hurts demonstrated that he truly should be the starting quarterback for this team.
Pat Duran
Linwood
Entertaining game. Tough game for the Cards trying to beat the referees. But they did. Merry Christmas to all, and to the Iggles, good night!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Even with the rookie mistakes, Hurts is the future of this team. Now with the a total rebuild we can hopefully play with the big boys! What an exciting game if you are a Cardinals fan.
Aquib Talib, what a suit!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Once again, the Eagles were in a position to pull off an improbable win but failed to execute when it counted. Their sloppy play to begin the game was a major factor. It was entertaining, though, with over 700 yards of offense and just some ridiculous catches by Arizona. I guess we will have to settle for beating Dallas again and a higher draft pick.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
With a depleted defensive backfield, how did we stay in this game so long? Because Hurts kept them in it with his play. This kid is the real deal! What a season we could have had if they would have made the move to replace Wentz sooner. Give the Birds credit; they hung in to the end.
Butch Sill
Absecon
There are two redundant glaring statistics that continue to affect the outcome of Eagles' games. Today was no exception. The 406 passing yards given up by the defense and the six sacks given up by the offense.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
So, as we can clearly see, it's not Wentz. This team is very poorly coached. Can't wait for Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson to hit the road.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
What an exciting game. Hurts and company played very well on offense and defense. Merry Christmas.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
I can honestly say this was the first game this season I enjoyed watching. Except for the horrendous announcing! Mistakes were a killer in this one, but at least the Birds fought like they wanted to win. Great to see Doug using the younger players.
Pete Mussa
Northfield
The kid's magic ran out. Washington left a door open, but the Eagles couldn't find their way through. Special teams cost the game.
Now fire Roseman and get a good draft pick.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
