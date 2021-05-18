11th-ranked Ocean City shuts out Absegami: Roundup

The Ocean City High School baseball team, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Absegami 8-0 on Tuesday.

Gannon Brady homered and scored two runs for the Red Raiders (10-5). Duke McCarron singled twice. Tom Finnegan struck out eight in three innings, and McCarron struck out three in three innings. Dylan Oliver pitched an inning to complete the shutout.

Matthew Johansen, Vraj Sheth, Anthony Neill and Dave Kellenyi each singled for Absegami (3-9).

Girls golf

Tournament of Champions

Katherine Lu of West Windsor-Plainsboro North High School was the individual winner with a 1-over-par 73 at the Girls Tournament of Champions at North Jersey Country Club in Wayne in Passaic County.

Sammie Dolce of Morris Tech was second with a 74, and Angela Lee of Immaculate Heart was third at 75.

Hammonton’s Olivia Strigh scored an 84 and finished tied for 21st with three other golfers. Katrina Cabinian of Egg Harbor Township shot an 85 and tied for 25th place with two others.

Wardlaw-Hartridge was the team winner with a score of 318. Bridgewater-Raritan was second at 348, and Immaculate Heart and Bergen Tech finished tied for third at 350 apiece.