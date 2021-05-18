11th-ranked Ocean City shuts out Absegami: Roundup

The Ocean City High School baseball team, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Absegami 8-0 on Tuesday.
Gannon Brady homered and scored two runs for the Red Raiders (10-5). Duke McCarron singled twice. Tom Finnegan struck out eight in three innings, and McCarron struck out three in three innings. Dylan Oliver pitched an inning to complete the shutout.
Matthew Johansen, Vraj Sheth, Anthony Neill and Dave Kellenyi each singled for Absegami (3-9).
Girls golf
Tournament of Champions
Katherine Lu of West Windsor-Plainsboro North High School was the individual winner with a 1-over-par 73 at the Girls Tournament of Champions at North Jersey Country Club in Wayne in Passaic County.
Sammie Dolce of Morris Tech was second with a 74, and Angela Lee of Immaculate Heart was third at 75.
Hammonton’s Olivia Strigh scored an 84 and finished tied for 21st with three other golfers. Katrina Cabinian of Egg Harbor Township shot an 85 and tied for 25th place with two others.
Wardlaw-Hartridge was the team winner with a score of 318. Bridgewater-Raritan was second at 348, and Immaculate Heart and Bergen Tech finished tied for third at 350 apiece.
Boys golf
St. Augustine 168,
Ocean City 190
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)
SA—Lenny Dolson 40, Pat Coyle 42, Brendan Meagher 43, Frank Wren 43
OC—Dylan Campbell 46, Sam Williams 48, Ethan Steingard 48, Isabella Freund 49
Records: St. Augustine 15-0; Ocean City N/A
Oakcrest 175,
Millville 207
At Centerton Country Club (par 35)
O—Kaavya Kalli 43, Cassie Booth 44, Vorsha Madalair 44, Andrew Smith 44
M—Mason Markee 47, Jesse Karcher 48, Brandon Garton 55, Ronald Sutton 57
Records: Oakcrest 10-6; Millville 4-14
Schalick 186,
Cumberland Reg. 202
At Running Deer Golf Course (par 36)
C—Brandon Glaspey 40, Gavin Goldsborough 45 Zachary Swift 58, Grant DelCollo 59
S—Jack Wheaton 44, Anthony Sorintino 45, Dayton Vail 47, Gabe Endres 50
Records: Schalick 9-6; Cumberland 3-10
Wildwood Catholic Academy 165
Vineland 201
At Cape May National (par 35)
WC—Kieron Kelly 36, Chris Cruz 39, Matt Moretti 45, Tyler Dougherty 45
V—Alfred Nanni 48, Eoghan Edgar 46, Demitri Pappadaniil 49, Lucas Merighi 58
Records: Wildwood Catholic 8-8; Vineland 4-14
Cedar Creek 176,
Cape May Tech 183
At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)
CC—Hunter Stubley 40, Dylan Guercioni 41, Justin Cartwright 44, Joseph Aiello 51
CMT—David Wurtz 37, Alyssa Hicks 45, Jon Neiman 48, Joseph Clark 53
Birdies: Stubley CC; Wurtz CMT
Records: Cedar Creek 15-2; CMT 8-8
Girls track and field
EHT beats ACIT, A.C.
Egg Harbor Twp. 124, Atlantic City 7;
Egg Harbor Twp. 105, ACIT 33;
ACIT 89, Atlantic City 18
At Egg Harbor Twp. H.S.
100—Lauren Princz EHT 11.99; 200—Princz EHT 24.68; 400—Anne Rutledge EHT 29.30; 800—Taylor Rooney EHT 2:41.90-; 1,600—Rooney EHT 5:52.66; 3,200—Lindsay Taylor EHT 13:31.37; 110 hurdles—Mariah Stephens EHT 15.24; 400 hurdles—Rutledge EHT 1:04.18. 4x400 relay—Amiyah Stephens, Amalinally Pemberton, Javonna Williams, TaShyah Sample ACIT 53.02; high jump—Tey’ana Ames ACIT 4-08; long jump—Jaidyn Mulloy EHT 14-11.50; triple jump—Stephens EHT 36-01; shot put—Ames ACIT 38-00; javelin—Michaela Pomatto EHT 85-02; discus—Pomatto EHT 119-09; pole vault—Valencia Melhem EHT 7-06.
Mainland Regional 124,
Middle Township 16
At Mainland Regional
100—Emma Smith MR 12.3; 200—Paige Bonczek MR 27.8; 400—Kasey Bretones MR 1:03.1; 800—Keira Phillips MT 2:29.1; 1,600—Lily Malone MR 5:34.4; 3,200—Giselle Obergfell MR 12:37.9; 100 hurdles—Ki’Yanah Sims-Hackney MR 15.8; 400 hurdles—Phillips MT 1:08.6. 4x400 relay—MR (Mary Kate Merenich, Erika Tran, Sims-Hackney, Obergfell) 4:50.5; high jump—Emma Crozier-Carole MR 4-8; long jump—Crozier-Carole MR 16-0; triple jump—Cam Dirkes MR35-0.5; shot put—Cadence Fitzgerald MR 31-3.25; javelin—Dirkes MR 107-1; discus—Fitzgerald MR 94-2; pole vault—Eva Morrison MR 10-0.
Records—9-0.
Of note—Mainland has finished unbeaten in dual meets.
Boys track and field
EHT beats ACIT, A.C.
Egg Harbor Twp. 118, Atlantic City 13;
Egg Harbor Twp. 108, ACIT 23;
ACIT 69, Atlantic City 43
At Egg Harbor Twp. H.S.
100—Ahmad Brock EHT 10.91; 200—Brock EHT 22.83; 400—Chandler Dorce ACT 54.23; 800—Michael Mirville EHT 2:08; 1,600—Nicol Valdivieso EHT 4:32.51; 3,200—Christopher Hasher ACIT 11:11.77; 110 hurdles—Malachi Wesley EHT 15.42; 400 hurdles—Wesley EHT 1:02.41. 4x400 relay—DJ Germann, Aidan Winkler, Nicolas Valdivieso, Ahmad Brock EHT 3:34.89; high jump—Isaiah Glenn EHT 5-10; long jump—Ahmad Fogg EHT 21-01.50; triple jump—Brock EHT 46-11; shot put—James Mahana EHT 43-08; javelin—Chris Griffin EHT 151-02; discus—Ethan Kenney EHT 108-10; pole vault—Graham McBane EHT N/A.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
