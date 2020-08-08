ACBL logo

Two Atlantic County Baseball League playoff games — Hammonton at Absecon, and Ocean City at the Margate Hurricanes — were halted Friday due to rain and lightning.

Both games were tied at 4-4.

Hammonton and Absecon were tied at the end of four innings in their A Bracket championship game. The game was set to resume at 8 p.m. Saturday in Absecon. If the field is unplayable, the game could be moved to Hammonton Lake Park.

Ocean City and Margate were tied in the bottom of the seventh inning in the B Bracket.

Margate had runners on first and second with one out. The game was scheduled to be completed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Ocean City. An Ocean City victory would give it the B Bracket title. A Margate victory would mean the  teams would play immediately afterward in Ocean City for the B Bracket title.

The two bracket winners meet starting Monday in a best-of-three series for the ACBL championship.

