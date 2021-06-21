Quality summer flounder catches continue, and a cobia makes a surprise visit

Summer is here, and fishing is getting more interesting.

Summer flounder are the fan favorite, and striped bass continue to bite. Kingfish and weakfish have joined the fun. Black seas bass are strong right up to the wrap of this current season. Tuesday is the last day.

Summer flounder are biting in the back bays, inlets and inshore lumps.

Mike Tabasso, captain of the Atlantic City pontoon back-bay party boat High Roller, reported a catch that indicates we might be poised for some summer visitors.

On Saturday afternoon, a female customer hooked into a cobia in the back waters of Absecon Inlet. Mike said it dove under the boat and then came up “shooting around."

“Pretty neat. A nice surprise,” he said Monday.

They netted it and measured it at 27 inches. They released it after it posed for a photo.

He also reported that a foot-long lobster was snagged and captured recently by a fisher. Mike said it was entangled in a net. He cut it free and put it back in the water.

And, oh, yeah, they are catching summer flounder. They had 15 keepers on a recent run. He said it has been a little tougher getting keepers lately.