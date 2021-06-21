Quality summer flounder catches continue, and a cobia makes a surprise visit

Summer is here, and fishing is getting more interesting.
Summer flounder are the fan favorite, and striped bass continue to bite. Kingfish and weakfish have joined the fun. Black seas bass are strong right up to the wrap of this current season. Tuesday is the last day.
Summer flounder are biting in the back bays, inlets and inshore lumps.
Mike Tabasso, captain of the Atlantic City pontoon back-bay party boat High Roller, reported a catch that indicates we might be poised for some summer visitors.
On Saturday afternoon, a female customer hooked into a cobia in the back waters of Absecon Inlet. Mike said it dove under the boat and then came up “shooting around."
“Pretty neat. A nice surprise,” he said Monday.
They netted it and measured it at 27 inches. They released it after it posed for a photo.
He also reported that a foot-long lobster was snagged and captured recently by a fisher. Mike said it was entangled in a net. He cut it free and put it back in the water.
And, oh, yeah, they are catching summer flounder. They had 15 keepers on a recent run. He said it has been a little tougher getting keepers lately.
There are other good messages of quality summer flounder.
Catherine Algard reported Monday from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood that flounder are decent in the back bays there but also described limits at Cape May Reef and Reef Site 11 off Delaware Bay.
She provided a photo of a 6-pound summer founder Kiersten Clark, of Brigantine, caught with an S&S bucktail rigged with mackerel as bait at Reef Site 11.
Noel Feliciano said Monday from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that his rocks stars are catching them “like crazy” from the jetties in Absecon Inlet, not far from where the High Roller roams.
Feliciano said the William "Bill" Demones Jr. Atlantic City Seawall Fishing Complex inside Absecon Inlet is giving up kingfish and summer flounder. One of the sea wall crew pulled up his daily limit of three keeper summer flounder of 18 inches or longer recently.
At the other end of Absecon Island, John Herron on The Keeper back-bay specialist said morning trips have been good. He was directing traffic on board Monday while talking to the local scribe.
He said they racked up eight keepers and 90 throwbacks on the morning rollout and that it was the second straight morning with eight keepers.
He said he was “happy with eight keepers … shows they are still here.”
A report from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association described a nice flounder haul on the Reel Reaction with captain Brett Taylor. A four-hour bay charter with John Akey and his mom, Janine, resulted in four keepers to 7 pounds. A 27-inch flounder was a personal best for the mom.
Thanks to Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the info.
That BHCFA missive also included a mention of bluefin tuna 25 to 40 miles off Long Beach Island. Ray Lopez on the Miss Liane trolled at first light, and his customers had two in the cooler in 15 minutes.
The Sterling Harbor report also revealed yellowfin tuna on the troll at Poor Man’s Canyon.
Tourney time
The summer fishing season has some popular events the first weekend.
The Flounder Fiasco is a fish-around-the-clock contest connected to the Brigantine VFW Post 6964 and Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine. Andy Grossman posted directions on his Facebook page for Riptide Bait and Tackle. It runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
Grassy Sound Marina's 15th summer founder contest is Saturday. Fish from a boat or kayak in the bays between Corsons Inlet and Cold Spring Inlet. It also has a division for pier fishers at Grassy Sound Marina.
Go to grassysoundmarina.com for details.
The very popular Assault on Patcong Creek crabbing contest will be held Friday and Saturday. Crabbers can compete both days or one.
As with the other events listed above, there are lots of details. Get all the directions and sign up at assaultonpatcongcreek.com.
The super Junior Mates program of Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association will hold its first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club. Go to BHCFA.org for details.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
