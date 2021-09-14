Q&A: Ali gets the Ken Burns treatment in 4-part PBS film

AP: Did you learn there were times Ali didn't want the burden that came with who he was?

Burns: You can see in him sort of flashes of frustration, less about the burden than people getting it wrong. When he said, "I don't have to box. It's not about boxing." At the very end of the film, (daughter) Rasheda (Ali) says, "Boxing is just this much" (while pinching her fingers together). I think he understood he had a bigger thing that he was about. He could have been a simple carpenter.

AP: Did you meet Ali?

Burns: I met him once. It was in LA, mid-late 90s. Definitely way into Parkinson's. I had a cold and I had gone into a coffee shop to get some tea. I was waiting to take it out and I turned around and in a booth, there was Muhammad Ali. I had the only wordless conversation I've ever had with anybody. It was spectacular. It was almost a religious experience. I looked at him and without opening my mouth, I said, "You're Muhammad Ali." And without opening his mouth, he looked at me and said, "Yes I am." ... I never shook his hand. It was just the most spectacular thing.

AP: Are you tempted down the road to leave PBS and make films for one of the streaming services?

Burns: I could go to those premium services or the streaming services and they'd give me the budget. The budget for "Vietnam" turned out to be $30 million, and they'd do it. But they'd want it in two years. We needed to do 10 1/2 years. At PBS, they give me a little bit of money, and I go out and raise the rest. They just want it to be what I want it to be. Not only do I publish each time a director's cut, I also have the ability to have creative control over it.

