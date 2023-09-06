The 33rd Mary Ann and Daniel J. Murphy Memorial Regatta, an annual powerboat racing event, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

Admission is free at various sites around the lake, but a $10 pit pass can be purchased which gives a spectator access both days to the pit area on Park Road.

Heats and finals will be held both days in four hydroplane classes, plus Jersey Speed Skiffs and Sportsman's Advanced. All the races will be four counterclockwise laps around a mile oval on the lake.

The regatta is sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association, and conducted by the Winding River Boating Association.

George Conover Sr., the race chairman, said racers will be coming in from Virginia, Maryland, New York and New Jersey, and possibly some from Michigan and Florida.

The event honors the late Dan Murphy, a hydroplane racer from Atlantic City and Longport in the 1950s and 1960s, and his late wife, Mary Ann.