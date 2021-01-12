 Skip to main content
Who are the favorites to become the Philadelphia Eagles head coach
Jets interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for coaching job

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy greets a player during the second half of the team's AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Kansas City, Mo. One year ago, Bieniemy and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh missed out on the coaching carousel despite being coordinators of the two Super Bowl teams. The two figure to be near the top of many of the lists of possible head coaching candidates again this offseason when the NFL is hoping some new rules lead to more opportunities for minority coaches. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel / associated press

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for a new head coach after Doug Pederson was fired on Monday afternoon.  Below are the latest odds on who will be the next head from BetOnline. 

Next Eagles Head Coach Hired

  • Eric Bieniemy 4/1
  • Mike Kafka 4/1
  • Brian Daboll 9/2
  • Arthur Smith 5/1
  • Lincoln Riley 11/2
  • Joe Brady 6/1
  • Brandon Staley 15/2
  • Duce Staley 15/2
  • Greg Roman 8/1
  • Nathaniel Hackett 9/1
  • Dave Toub 10/1
  • Josh McDaniels 12/1
  • Byron Leftwich 16/1
  • Matt Campbell 20/1
  • Ryan Day 20/1
  • Jim Caldwell 25/1
  • Robert Saleh 25/1
  • James Urban 28/1
  • Jason Garrett 28/1
  • Rex Ryan 33/1

Will Doug Pederson be a Head Coach in NFL Next Season?

  • Yes -150 (2/3)
  • No +110 (110/1)

Doug Pederson Next Team as Head Coach

  • NY Jets 2/1
  • LA Chargers 3/1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 4/1
  • Detroit Lions 5/1
  • Atlanta Falcons 6/1
  • Houston Texans 7/1

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

