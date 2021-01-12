Who are the favorites to become the Philadelphia Eagles head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for a new head coach after Doug Pederson was fired on Monday afternoon. Below are the latest odds on who will be the next head from BetOnline.
Next Eagles Head Coach Hired
- Eric Bieniemy 4/1
- Mike Kafka 4/1
- Brian Daboll 9/2
- Arthur Smith 5/1
- Lincoln Riley 11/2
- Joe Brady 6/1
- Brandon Staley 15/2
- Duce Staley 15/2
- Greg Roman 8/1
- Nathaniel Hackett 9/1
- Dave Toub 10/1
- Josh McDaniels 12/1
- Byron Leftwich 16/1
- Matt Campbell 20/1
- Ryan Day 20/1
- Jim Caldwell 25/1
- Robert Saleh 25/1
- James Urban 28/1
- Jason Garrett 28/1
- Rex Ryan 33/1
Will Doug Pederson be a Head Coach in NFL Next Season?
- Yes -150 (2/3)
- No +110 (110/1)
Doug Pederson Next Team as Head Coach
- NY Jets 2/1
- LA Chargers 3/1
- Jacksonville Jaguars 4/1
- Detroit Lions 5/1
- Atlanta Falcons 6/1
- Houston Texans 7/1
