Union to host Toronto FC with 1st place at stake

Whatever has gone into the standings, there’s no doubting that the top two teams in them right now will play each other at Subaru Park on Saturday (7:30 p.m., PHL17). The Union and Toronto FC have the best records not just in the Eastern Conference this season, but in all of MLS.

A win for the Union (11-3-5, 38 points) would give them first place over Toronto (12-2-5, 41 points) on tiebreakers. A tie or Toronto win would give the Reds daylight with three games to go.

After all of this year’s ups and downs and stops and starts, the Union are about to play a legitimately big game.

“Everyone knows how big this is,” Union defender Jack Elliott said. “We know the importance of it and they know the importance of it. And obviously it’s going to be a tough game, and we’re both going to go out to win it.”

The teams met at the start of the month in East Hartford, Connecticut, Toronto’s temporary home base. The Reds won, 2-1, with a performance that showed the pedigree of a team that has made three of the last four MLS Cup finals.

“What they’ve done over consecutive years is something that is exemplary and really hard to do in our league, where there is so much change and parity,” Union manager Jim Curtin said.