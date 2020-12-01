Time running out for Eagles to salvage this season

With time running out in the game and their season, the Eagles faced a fourth-and-four from the Seattle Seahawks' 15-yard line Monday night.
Philadelphia trailed 20-9 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tried to connect with tight end Dallas Goedert, who curled right at the 5-yard line. Wentz threw the ball behind him right into the belly of Seahawks defender Quandre Diggs who made the interception in the end zone.
The turnover for all intents and purposes ended the game and sealed another Eagles defeat.
“I should have been where he thought I was going to be,” Goedert said after the game. “I’ll take blame for that one. Obviously, it was a crucial point in the game and mistakes like that can’t happen. I think we ran that play four times. I think I had three receptions on it.”
A 75% success rate is just not good enough in the NFL.
Philadelphia (3-7-1) plays at Green Bay (8-3) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. With each defeat, not only does Philadelphia’s season fade away but the team’s future gets more and more uncertain.
“I struggle with the whys,” head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday of Philadelphia’s offensive troubles. “You know me I’m not going to sit here and throw people under the bus. It’s frustrating because we do prep, study and practice and meet all week long trying to somehow come up with a plan that could beat your opponent and then whether it’s execution or sometimes you just physically get beat, we’re definitely not where we want to be.”
The farther the Eagles get from where they want to be, the more questions will be asked about Pederson’s future with the team. The coach said Monday that he has not discussed his future with owner Jeffrey Lurie. Pederson said he communicates often and has a good relationship with Lurie.
Support Local Journalism
“I’ve been around this league a long time,” Pederson said. “We’re always evaluated on our performance. What’s in my hands, what’s in my control is getting the team prepared and ready for Green Bay. I’m not going there mentally.”
The Diggs interception epitomized the Eagles struggles this season. Not only was it a poor throw by Wentz, but it also featured a questionable decision by Pederson. Instead of the ill-fated fourth-down play, the Eagles could have kicked a field goal to make it a one-score game with plenty of time to play.
“My mindset there was we have to stay as aggressive as possible on offense,” Pederson said right after Monday's game. “We had to try to make a play, get something going. And from my vantage point it just looked like Carson and Dallas were not synced up.”
There’s no shortage of issues confronting the Eagles.
There were multiple media reports before the game that Jalen Hurts would see more time at quarterback. That was not the case. He played just two snaps. He completed a 6-yard pass in the second quarter and never again returned to the field. Pederson said the Eagles lack of offensive success, especially on first and second down, made it difficult to play Hurts.
“For me it’s about getting a rhythm, getting into the flow of the game, getting in a consistent flow where we’re our positive on first down,” Pederson said. “Would I like to get into a flow and use Jalen in a couple of situations? I think it’s feasible. But our first- and second-down production has to get better.”
Pederson said Lurie has not weighed in on the quarterback situation and demanded that Hurts play more. Pederson also said when it comes to the Eagles' offense everything is on the table, including whether he will continue to call the plays.
“I take pride in play-calling,” he said. “But I look at everything. If I feel like I get stuck or in a rut, I would definitely consider giving that up.”
Despite all their struggles, Philadelphia still finds itself in contention for the NFC East title. It sounds like a cliché but everyone connected with the team vows to keep working to improve.
Seahawks Eagles Football
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
APTOPIX Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
Seahawks Eagles Football
“The only way to fix the frustrations and to get out of and underneath this cloud that we're in,” Pederson said, “is to just continue to go to work and practice hard and continue to show on tape the good, the bad, mistakes that are being made - make those corrections.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.