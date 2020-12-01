Time running out for Eagles to salvage this season

The farther the Eagles get from where they want to be, the more questions will be asked about Pederson’s future with the team. The coach said Monday that he has not discussed his future with owner Jeffrey Lurie. Pederson said he communicates often and has a good relationship with Lurie.

“I’ve been around this league a long time,” Pederson said. “We’re always evaluated on our performance. What’s in my hands, what’s in my control is getting the team prepared and ready for Green Bay. I’m not going there mentally.”

The Diggs interception epitomized the Eagles struggles this season. Not only was it a poor throw by Wentz, but it also featured a questionable decision by Pederson. Instead of the ill-fated fourth-down play, the Eagles could have kicked a field goal to make it a one-score game with plenty of time to play.

“My mindset there was we have to stay as aggressive as possible on offense,” Pederson said right after Monday's game. “We had to try to make a play, get something going. And from my vantage point it just looked like Carson and Dallas were not synced up.”

There’s no shortage of issues confronting the Eagles.