The Union will win their first ever trophy with a win Sunday at the Columbus Crew

For players who come to MLS from the rest of the world, the regular-season title is the title, since most soccer leagues worldwide don’t have playoffs. The Union’s young American core gets it too. And there’s extra significance for Aaronson, because his time with the Union is coming to an end soon.

Aaronson has already made Union history once this year by becoming the first product of the team’s youth academy to be sold abroad. His $6 million transfer fee is the largest ever for an American product of an MLS club academy, the third-largest for any American sold out of the league, and the sixth-largest for any sale out of the league overall.

Now he has a chance to make an even bigger piece of history by bringing home the team’s first trophy.

“It’s really emotional for me, because [of] the year that I’ve had and moving to Salzburg at the end of the season,” Aaronson said. “And just wanting this to be a special season for the team, just wanting to give my all, all season.”

Because the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of many games in the Western Conference, the trophy will be given this year to the team with the best points-per-game record. The Union need to finish with at least 47 points in the standings from their 23 games to clinch the title.

