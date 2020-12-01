Stafford Township's Ryan Truex gets full ride on NASCAR's Truck Series

Auto racer Ryan Truex will get a boost in his career early next year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

After competing in a partial schedule in 2020, Truex will drive the No. 40 Marquis Spas Chevrolet Silverado for a full 2021 schedule for Niece Motorsports, of Statesville, North Carolina.

Truex, 28, a Southern Regional High School graduate and a native of the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, is the younger brother of NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr.

“Last season was really a learning year for me with this team,” said Ryan Truex in a Niece Motorsports news release. “I feel like we learned a ton every week. We adjusted to working with no track time prior to racing, and I feel like we made our equipment better throughout the course of the year. I am excited about the continuity we will be able to build, competing week in and week out. I’m thankful to Marquis Spas for their support this season and as we move into next season.”

Truex drove in nine races with Niece Motorsports during the 2020 season, with his best finish of 12th coming at both Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.