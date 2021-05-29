St. Joseph grad CJ LaFragola wins MMA debut in Philly

CJ LaFragola is a special athlete.
Whether on the wrestling mat or baseball and football fields, the 24-year-old finds success.
His newest venture started successfully, too.
In his MMA amateur debut Friday, LaFragola earned a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) over Geoff Magin in the Cage Fury Fighting Championships 96 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The card consisted of amateur and professional fights.
Magin entered the fight 2-0, but LaFragola won each of the three rounds 10-9 from all three judges. The highest a striker can score in each round is 10 points.
"It was awesome. Great atmosphere," said LaFragola, who twice finished in the top eight at the individual state wrestling tournament while at St. Joseph High School (now Academy) and qualified three times for the NCAA Division I Tournament at Brown University.
"Friends and family were all there. It was awesome. It is a crazy atmosphere. Totally different experience than wrestling."
The Little Egg Harbor Township resident said he had some butterflies building up to the fight.
"But once I got out there, I just kind of zoned in," the 2015 St. Joseph graduate said. "It was weird. I kind of just got locked-in. Once I got in the cage, I'm like, 'All right, this is happening. It's going down.'
"It's all a process the whole time you're warming up, you're getting your hands wrapped. Like, you start to feel more ready, and more ready as you get closer. Then you kind of gear up. Once you make that walk, the energy kind of changes."
LaFragola calmed down after the first five seconds of the fight, catching Magin's leg on his first strike, a front kick. LaFragola immediately got a takedown, holding Magin to the floor, like he had done for so many years on the wrestling mat.
"Once I got the takedown, I'm like, 'All right I'm good.' Once I get to my world, I'm good,'" LaFragola said. "That was kind of the big game-changer for me."
LaFragola was only hit in the face twice, including in the second round, which required five stitches above his left eyebrow after the fight. He was bleeding for most of the third round. LaFragola wanted to get comfortable with getting hit in the face, so he took the injury as a positive.
He said the cut was not as serious as it sounds.
Despite taking some strikes, LaFragola drew on his wrestling experience and continually took Magin down.
"I'm ecstatic,"' LaFragola said. "They're in there calling your name out, calling the scores. Then you look out there and see your supporters. It's a total different felling, even than wrestling. I'm used to getting my hand raised for that. For this, you put so much into it, and you are literally going to war.
"You go into that cag, and ... don't know what is going to happen. To come out on top for your first one, it's just a great feeling."
LaFragola trains with MMA veterans Nick Catone and Sean “Shorty” Santella in Brick Township. Catone, who owns the facility, is retired, but Santella is still active. LaFragola worked with MMA fighters in college to help with his wrestling.
LaFragola was a rare three-sport NCAA Division I athlete. He competed in football and wrestling at Brown and played some baseball games at Sacred Heart. He always wanted to compete at the professional level.
At St. Joseph, he was The Press 2014-15 Male Athlete of the Year. He led the Wildcats' football team to an undefeated season and a state championship, placed second at the wrestling state tournament and led the Cape-Atlantic League in homers.
Now that he had his first amateur fight, he needs a few more to get to the next level. Right now, he does not have a date set for his next fight.
"I'm not going to jump into anything crazy. I'm just going to keep building my way up," LaFragola said. "Once you have x-amount of amateur fights, you can do more stuff, like ground and pound (taking opponents to the mat and striking), head kicks and whatnot.
"It's good to work your way into it, and not just dive into pro right away. It's all a learning experience. That was a great first step, but now it's just onto the next one. Just keep working, and moving forward."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
