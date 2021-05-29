St. Joseph grad CJ LaFragola wins MMA debut in Philly

"It's all a process the whole time you're warming up, you're getting your hands wrapped. Like, you start to feel more ready, and more ready as you get closer. Then you kind of gear up. Once you make that walk, the energy kind of changes."

LaFragola calmed down after the first five seconds of the fight, catching Magin's leg on his first strike, a front kick. LaFragola immediately got a takedown, holding Magin to the floor, like he had done for so many years on the wrestling mat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Once I got the takedown, I'm like, 'All right I'm good.' Once I get to my world, I'm good,'" LaFragola said. "That was kind of the big game-changer for me."

LaFragola was only hit in the face twice, including in the second round, which required five stitches above his left eyebrow after the fight. He was bleeding for most of the third round. LaFragola wanted to get comfortable with getting hit in the face, so he took the injury as a positive.

He said the cut was not as serious as it sounds.

Despite taking some strikes, LaFragola drew on his wrestling experience and continually took Magin down.