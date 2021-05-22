St. Joseph alumnus LaFragola to add another sport to his portfolio Friday: MMA

CJ LaFragola made headlines in both high school and college as a multi-sport athlete.
Much of his success came on the wrestling mat: He placed twice at the individual state tournament for St. Joseph High School (now Academy) and qualified three times while at Brown University for the NCAA Division I Tournament. LaFragola also impressed on the football and baseball fields.
Now, the 2015 St. Joseph graduate aims to have similar success in the cage.
LaFragola will make his MMA debut in the Cage Fury Fighting Championships 96 card at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Along with the main event, there will be five professional fights and five amateur fights.
LaFragola will fight fellow amateur Geoff Magin, who is 2-0.
“It’s crazy. It’s something I’ve been thinking of pursuing for awhile now. Even when I was at Brown competing in wrestling, I’ve always had intentions of giving it a go,” LaFragola said. “Really with wrestling, unless you go Olympic-style or, obviously, like the WWE, or the fake stuff, if you want to call it, or real stuff like some people think, MMA is that next step.
“I’m looking forward to getting my feet wet and getting that first one going. I’m getting them butterflies again, but they are good butterflies.”
LaFragola has trained for this moment for more than a year but took it more seriously when gyms were allowed to reopen in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he was focused on his transition from a wrestler to becoming more of a striker
The intense grind and training that goes along wrestling is beneficial with the mental aspect of MMA, the 23-year-old from Egg Harbor City said. The only difference is getting accustomed to the punching and kicking.
“My biggest adjustment is trying not to be over aggressive. With wrestling, you always want to be offense, offense, offense,” said LaFragola, who works as a project manager in Mays Landing. “With strikes being thrown in the mix, you have to be able to know when to give and know when to defend. Knowing when to push that gas pedal and when to pull back a little bit and work on the strategy kind of things.”
LaFragola was a rare three-sport NCAA Division I athlete, competing in football and wrestling at Brown. He also played in a few baseball games with Sacred Heart.
At St. Joseph, the three-sport standout was named The Press 2014-15 Male Athlete of the Year, having led the Wildcats’ football team to an undefeated season and a state championship, placed second at the state wrestling tournament and led the Cape-Atlantic League in homers.
“The kid is just a stud. He is an athlete,” Lower Cape May Regional wrestling coach Billy Damiana said. “He is a freak, honestly. That’s the best way I can put it. He’s a freak.”
Prior to coaching at Lower, Damiana trained LaFragola his junior and senior seasons at St. Joseph, when LaFragola placed at the state tournament. The two stayed in contact throughout LaFragola’s college career and are still close. Damiana and LaFragola train and work out together at Wise Fighters and Fitness in Villas and at the Cape May Fitness Center.
“When he told me he was fighting, I said ‘CJ, you’re too pretty for that,” Damiana said with a laugh. “But I think he’s going to be just fine. I think he’s going to do great. It’s really cool.”
Damiana has a wedding to attend the day of LaFragola’s first fight, “but his next fight, you’ll catch me down in the corner.”
LaFragola trains with MMA veterans Nick Catone and Sean “Shorty” Santella in Brick Township. Catone, who owns the facility, is retired, but Cantella is still active
MMA fighter Corey Anderson, who also trains at Catone’s, has also been beneficial in LaFragola’s development.
LaFragola worked with MMA fighters in college to help with his wrestling. Among those were Colby Covington, who has been one of his training partners.
LaFragola hopes to make a career out of MMA, always wanting to make it in a professional sport.
“I don’t like to get too far ahead of myself. That’s how I always am,” LaFragola said. “I try to focus on the task at hand. Next Friday, I have to get punched in the face a few times and feel it out. The plan is to go in there and take care of business.”
Family and friends will be able to attend the fight in limited fashion, which excites LaFragola. He also is looking forward to competing on the same stage as professional fighters, saying CFFC “is a big promotion. I’m very fortunate to be doing amateur and pro.”
Jamelle Jones (11-6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (20-13-1) is the main event on the card. That fight starts at 8 p.m. Friday.
“I’m super excited. It’s a different experience,” LaFragola said. “It’s new territory. I’ve been working with some of the best of the best. The only way to get better is to train with the toughest guys around. I’ve been very fortunate. I’m hoping it translates to Friday night, and just feed off the energy of the crowd.
“I am in a great spot. I am in good hands with my coaches.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
