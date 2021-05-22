St. Joseph alumnus LaFragola to add another sport to his portfolio Friday: MMA

Prior to coaching at Lower, Damiana trained LaFragola his junior and senior seasons at St. Joseph, when LaFragola placed at the state tournament. The two stayed in contact throughout LaFragola’s college career and are still close. Damiana and LaFragola train and work out together at Wise Fighters and Fitness in Villas and at the Cape May Fitness Center.

“When he told me he was fighting, I said ‘CJ, you’re too pretty for that,” Damiana said with a laugh. “But I think he’s going to be just fine. I think he’s going to do great. It’s really cool.”

Damiana has a wedding to attend the day of LaFragola’s first fight, “but his next fight, you’ll catch me down in the corner.”

LaFragola trains with MMA veterans Nick Catone and Sean “Shorty” Santella in Brick Township. Catone, who owns the facility, is retired, but Cantella is still active

MMA fighter Corey Anderson, who also trains at Catone’s, has also been beneficial in LaFragola’s development.

LaFragola worked with MMA fighters in college to help with his wrestling. Among those were Colby Covington, who has been one of his training partners.

LaFragola hopes to make a career out of MMA, always wanting to make it in a professional sport.