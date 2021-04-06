Sky Blue FC gets new name; Erica Skroski preparing for 6th season with franchise

The National Women’s Soccer League team long known as Sky Blue FC announced its 24-player roster, which includes Absegami High School alumna Erica Skroski, on Tuesday ahead of the 2021 Challenge Cup.
The team, which announced Wednesday a name change to NJ/NY Gotham FC, chose Skroski with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NWSL college draft, and she's preparing for her sixth season with the franchise.
The 27-year-old from Galloway Township was The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a senior at Absegami. She was a standout defender at Rutgers University who was named the Big Ten Conference Defender of the Year in 2015.
Absegami retired Skroski’s jersey No. 8 in 2019.
Skroski, along with Imani Dorsey, Caprice Dydasco, Sabrina Flores, Mandy Freeman, Estelle Johnson, Gina Lewandowski and Kenie Wright, are the seven defenders on Gotham roster. The roster includes four goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan, DiDi Haracic, Megan Hinz and Amanda “Mandy” McGlynn
The team also features U.S. national team standout Carli Lloyd, one of five forwards the team will carry. The others are Paige Monaghan, Ifeoma Onumonu, Margaret “Midge” Purce and Evelyne Viens.
Nicole Baxter, Jennifer Cudjoe, Elizabeth Eddy, Nahomi Kawasumi, Sodam Lee, Domi Richardson and McCall Zerboni are the midfielders.
NJ/NY Gotham, which plays its home games in Harrison, Hudson County, will open its season at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Orlando Pride. The Challenge Cup will be followed by a 24-match regular season scheduled to start May 15.
Name change
The team's rebranding includes a new logo that prominently features the crown of the Statue of Liberty.
“Today marks a new chapter for women’s soccer in the region,” said club Chair Tammy Murphy, who is also New Jersey's first lady. “We’re making this important change due to our rapid growth and evolution. Our new name reflects our expanding regional reach and captures the relentless determination, unlimited energy, and incredible diversity of the communities we represent.”
The franchise is the longest-running women's professional soccer club in the country.
Staff Writer Charles Schroeder contributed to this report.
