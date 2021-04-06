Sky Blue FC gets new name; Erica Skroski preparing for 6th season with franchise

The National Women’s Soccer League team long known as Sky Blue FC announced its 24-player roster, which includes Absegami High School alumna Erica Skroski, on Tuesday ahead of the 2021 Challenge Cup.

The team, which announced Wednesday a name change to NJ/NY Gotham FC, chose Skroski with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NWSL college draft, and she's preparing for her sixth season with the franchise.

The 27-year-old from Galloway Township was The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a senior at Absegami. She was a standout defender at Rutgers University who was named the Big Ten Conference Defender of the Year in 2015.

Absegami retired Skroski’s jersey No. 8 in 2019.

Skroski, along with Imani Dorsey, Caprice Dydasco, Sabrina Flores, Mandy Freeman, Estelle Johnson, Gina Lewandowski and Kenie Wright, are the seven defenders on Gotham roster. The roster includes four goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan, DiDi Haracic, Megan Hinz and Amanda “Mandy” McGlynn

The team also features U.S. national team standout Carli Lloyd, one of five forwards the team will carry. The others are Paige Monaghan, Ifeoma Onumonu, Margaret “Midge” Purce and Evelyne Viens.