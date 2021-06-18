Showboat A.C., Philly promotion team up for 12-fight boxing series

A Philadelphia boxing promotion will bring a 12-fight boxing series to Showboat Hotel Atlantic City this summer.
Hard Hitting Promotions and Showboat, the resort's largest nongaming hotel, have entered into an agreement dubbed Boardwalk Boxing. The series will feature a mix of the sports' up-and-coming fighters with a handful of marquee fights.
The series will begin July 31 and include Atlantic City welterweight Anthony Young (21-2, eight KOs). Also on the card are Philadelphia bantamweight Dylan Price (13-0, 10 KOs), Puerto Rican super featherweight Christian Tapia (11-0, 10 KOs), Philadelphia lightweights Jeremy Cuevas (13-1, 10 KOs) and Jerome Conquest (10-5), one KO), Newark bantamweight Emmanuel Rodriguez (9-0, four KOs) and Philadelphia junior middleweight Isiah Wise (8-2-2, five KOs).
“We’re bringing boxing back to Atlantic City,” said Manny Rivera, promoter and co-founder of Hard Hitting Promotions, in a news release. “This was the place where boxing fans from D.C., Philadelphia and New York would come and watch the big fights. Atlantic City used to attract the best boxing audience in the '90s, and I know they’ll come back to see good fights.”
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Showboat's Lucky Snake Arcade & Sportsbar.
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame First Inductees
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame
Sophia Gatti 11, the daughter of the late Arturo Gatti, autographed a painting of her father created by artist Nicolosi (left) Inaugural induction ceremony for the first class of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, held at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Sunday May 28, 2017, (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame
Former boxers Michael Spinks (right) and Mike Rossman, were inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Inaugural induction ceremony for the first class of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, held at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Sunday May 28, 2017, (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame
Sophia Gatti, 11, autographs a painting of her late father, boxer Arturo Gatti, created by artist Nicolosi during the inaugural induction ceremony for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame
Former heavy weight boxer Michael Spinks (left) and promoter Don King (right) were inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Inaugural induction ceremony for the first class of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, held at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Sunday May 28, 2017, (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame
Atlantic City native and boxing referee Steve Smoger inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Inaugural induction ceremony for the first class of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, held at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Sunday May 28, 2017, (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
