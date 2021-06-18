 Skip to main content
Showboat A.C., Philly promotion team up for 12-fight boxing series
Showboat A.C., Philly promotion team up for 12-fight boxing series

A Philadelphia boxing promotion will bring a 12-fight boxing series to Showboat Hotel Atlantic City this summer.

Hard Hitting Promotions and Showboat, the resort's largest nongaming hotel, have entered into an agreement dubbed Boardwalk Boxing. The series will feature a mix of the sports' up-and-coming fighters with a handful of marquee fights.

The series will begin July 31 and include Atlantic City welterweight Anthony Young (21-2, eight KOs). Also on the card are Philadelphia bantamweight Dylan Price (13-0, 10 KOs), Puerto Rican super featherweight Christian Tapia (11-0, 10 KOs), Philadelphia lightweights Jeremy Cuevas (13-1, 10 KOs) and Jerome Conquest (10-5), one KO), Newark bantamweight Emmanuel Rodriguez (9-0, four KOs) and Philadelphia junior middleweight Isiah Wise (8-2-2, five KOs).

“We’re bringing boxing back to Atlantic City,” said Manny Rivera, promoter and co-founder of Hard Hitting Promotions, in a news release. “This was the place where boxing fans from D.C., Philadelphia and New York would come and watch the big fights. Atlantic City used to attract the best boxing audience in the '90s, and I know they’ll come back to see good fights.”

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Showboat's Lucky Snake Arcade & Sportsbar.

