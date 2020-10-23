Say this about the Eagles: They don't give up

And then they won, and maybe that's the one thing that can be said about them this season. Despite the injuries. Despite the wild swings between their poor and decent play. Despite the oft-odd coaching decisions and the understanding that, even if they do manage to win their division, the title of NFC East champs will carry the same prestige as being the tallest Lollipop Guild delegate in Oz. Despite all those frustrating aspects to this nutty season, the Eagles don't give up. They're going to drive you crazy for the next two-and-a-half months, but they don't give up, and that'll be enough to get everybody through those two-and-a-half months. "We don't worry about the past," said Brandon Graham, whose strip-sack of Jones in the closing seconds clinched the win. "We try to stay futuristic." It was a perfect line for this night, for this season, and for this particular team.