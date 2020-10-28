Rodney McLeod is emerging from Malcolm Jenkins' shadow as the leader of the Eagles' defensive backfield

Whenever Rodney McLeod has been asked about shouldering more responsibility as a leader and as a moving chess piece on defense this season, the safety has pointed out that he was already doing both prior to Malcolm Jenkins' departure.

But Jenkins cast a large shadow in the Eagles' defensive backfield. McLeod was as much a part of the teams that won a Super Bowl and made the playoffs three straight seasons, his subdued personality likely one reason he wasn't as recognized.

The Eagles thought as much, otherwise they wouldn't have released Jenkins in March and re-signed McLeod with the understanding that he would be expected to help with the jobs the Pro Bowl safety left vacant.

While there have been some bumps in the transition, McLeod has been one of the Eagles' more consistent performers on defense. Some might say he's playing better than Jenkins could have been expected to play at this extended stage of his career.

But McLeod knows that leaders often aren't judged on individual achievement, and the fact remains that when Jenkins was here, the Eagles won more than they lost. And right now, as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz might say, McLeod is playing like a 2-4-1 safety.