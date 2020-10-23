Readers still not impressed after Eagles' comeback win

Wildwood Crest

I thank God I am not a fan of any NFC East team.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

How bad are we? Golden Tate caught a TD pass on us! Jeffrey Lurie, it might be time to flush the toilet with Howie, Doug, Carson and Jim. Injuries or not, we just plain stink!

Dion Lewis comes back to burn us, and I just want to scream. Doug makes bad calls, and I want to scream! DeSean gets hurt, and I want to scream. The missed two-point conversion after Scott's TD, I screamed. Vinny Curry picks up the fumble, and I screamed. We won, but I have no faith in this team.

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Always enjoy a victory over the Giants, but the only good thing about a 2-4-1 record is it helps me choose my Pick 3 numbers for tomorrow.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Well they beat the 1-6 Giants, but they actually played a good fourth quarter.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring