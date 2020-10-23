Readers still not impressed after Eagles' comeback win

Press readers react vial email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 22-21 comeback win Thursday over the New York Giants.
Riverboat Ron vs. Dopey Doug! Play calling was horrendous! Doug's longest throw of his career was late on a challenge flag. Let's get an offensive coordinator, Howie. Doug needs help.
Pete Mussa
Northfield
A good game, but the Eagles should have been way ahead. Too many penalties and Doug Pederson throws late calling flag. Good job Scott, Fulgham, Wentz and Jackson.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
The officiating for this game left something to be desired but, in the end, it was the Giants who self-destructed allowing the Eagles to come back and get the win.
I like the fact that the Eagles are able to come back once again, but it would be nice to see them not dig themselves into a hole every week.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Wow, this Eagles team just does not quit! Wentz is a leader, and I just don’t have the words to describe how they found a way to win this game!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
I thank God I am not a fan of any NFC East team.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
How bad are we? Golden Tate caught a TD pass on us! Jeffrey Lurie, it might be time to flush the toilet with Howie, Doug, Carson and Jim. Injuries or not, we just plain stink!
Dion Lewis comes back to burn us, and I just want to scream. Doug makes bad calls, and I want to scream! DeSean gets hurt, and I want to scream. The missed two-point conversion after Scott's TD, I screamed. Vinny Curry picks up the fumble, and I screamed. We won, but I have no faith in this team.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Always enjoy a victory over the Giants, but the only good thing about a 2-4-1 record is it helps me choose my Pick 3 numbers for tomorrow.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Well they beat the 1-6 Giants, but they actually played a good fourth quarter.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
It looked like the Eagles were down and out most of the night, but Carson Wentz led a great comeback. The defense held on when it counted. Boston Scott caught an incredible touchdown to put the Eagles in first place. Say what you will about Coach Pederson, but I hope he keeps rolling the dice like he did on Feb. 4, 2018.
Tom Alvord
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Down 21-10, 6 minutes left, two long scoring drives, and the Birds once again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against our neighbors up north. Miracles do happen, especially when we play those New York Giants. Now, bring on the Cowboys.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing, NJ
The question is, who is the real Carson Wentz? His inconsistency is hurting the team. The comeback was great, but the fact that they let the lowly Giants play so well is very discouraging. I hope DeSean's injury is not season-ending.
Pat Duran
Linwood
