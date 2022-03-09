Premier Lacrosse League to hold championship in Philadelphia

The Premier Lacrosse League, the traveling pro league that holds games in several cities in North America, will hold its 2022 championship in Philadelphia.

The championship game will take place at Subaru Park, home of the MLS' Philadelphia Union, at 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

This is the second time the championship will be held at Subaru Park. The 2019 title game was decided in overtime when Matt Rambo scored the game-winning goal for the Whipsnakes LC against Redwoods LC.

Bryce Young, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Egg Harbor Township, has played for the Whipsnakes since 2019.

“Subaru Park has hosted some of the most memorable moments in our league’s history — from the Whipsnakes’ Championship victory in 2019 to Chaos’ semifinal upset of Atlas in 2021,” said PLL co-founder and CEO Michael Rabil. “We’re proud to return to Philadelphia for our 2022 Championship.”

Single-day tickets will go on sale later this month. The season will include 14 stops from June to September. For more information, including access to the championship presale window, go to premierlacrosseleague.com.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

