Phillies, Sixers can have capacity crowds starting Wednesday

"We would like to extend our gratitude to Mayor Kenney and the Philadelphia Department of Health for the work they've done to safely increase capacity to 100% for all businesses, effective June 2. There is no better time to welcome home our passionate and loyal fans than right now, in the midst of what we hope will be a historic playoff run. Our fans provide a home court advantage that is both unmatched and necessary as we work to bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia. We also want to thank our partners at Comcast Spectacor for their hard work and resilience through the obstacles and challenges the pandemic has presented to our industry over the last year. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and will continue to use our platform to educate and assist our community."