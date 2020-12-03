Phillies retain Vince Velasquez, six others for 2021

Velasquez has struck out 10.2 batters per nine innings over the last three seasons, but will have to lower his walk rate and be more efficient with his pitches to contribute as a starter.

The Phillies will try to avoid arbitration with Velasquez and Hoskins — who are both represented by Scott Boras — by finding common ground before next month’s deadline to exchange salary figures. Hoskins is eligible for the first time while Velasquez is eligible for the third and final year.

Dominguez underwent Tommy John surgery in July and is not expected to pitch in 2021. The Phillies, by signing him Wednesday, are hoping that he will be able to contribute in 2022. He was electric as a rookie in 2018 but struggled in 2019 before being shut down in June with the injury that eventually led to last summer’s surgery.

The investment carries little risk. It will cost the Phillies less than $1 million and they’ll be able to move him to the 60-day injured list during the season so he will only affect their 40-man roster during the winter. Another team would be quick to sign Dominguez and let him rehab for a season if the Phillies parted with him.

The Phillies acquired Hale last August from the Yankees but the right-hander was ineffective in six appearances. The Phillies have to reconfigure their bullpen this offseason after it finished last season with the major’s highest ERA in 90 years. Hale, who has pitched seven major-league seasons, provides decent depth.

