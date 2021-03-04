PFL to hold regular season in Ocean Casino Resort

The Professional Fighters League will hold its 2021 regular season in a bubble in Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort.

In a Thursday statement, the PFL said the six-week regular season will be a made-for-TV production with no fan attendance planned at this time. Ocean was previously a stop in the PFL's 2018 and 2019 seasons.

"PFL is excited to be back on ESPN to showcase our MMA 2.0 product — featuring returning champions, new star signings and next generation SmartCage technology innovation," PFL CEO Peter Murray said in the statement. "Our six regular season events will be staged at the world-class Ocean Casino Resort where we’ve held successful events in the past. The property has all of the necessary amenities to support our athletes in a bubble environment to ensure their safety as it relates to COVID-19."

The season will begin April 23, and fighters will arrive to the bubble 17 days before their scheduled fights. There will be daily testing, masks requirements and fighters will be kept separated until the fights, the PFL said. Fighters will also have access to training facilities, the PFL cage and a variety of meal options.

Headlining opening night will be Anthony Pettis and Clay Collard. Also included on the card is Natan Schulte, Lance Palmer, Marcin Held and Bubba Jenkins.

The other events of the season will be held April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17 and June 25.

