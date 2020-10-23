Pederson: Wentz in right direction to be top QB in league

The Eagles continue to be plagued by injuries, and Pederson said that their execution may not always be stylistic.

"You know the situation we are in health-wise as a team. We know these games are going to probably be closer than we would like. But it is good to see your quarterback standing there, going toe-to-toe, taking some shots, and still lead your team down the field for the win."

Wentz said the Eagles will build off this comeback win.

"It does a lot for our confidence, the way we really fought to come back in the last couple of games, and to actually do it and pull out a win, it's huge for our confidence, and we know it's a divisional game. So it's huge for the NFC East as well," Wentz said.

That said, Wentz wishes things could be a little easier.

"Ideally, we don't want to put ourselves in those situations. But when we need it, you know we have been successful for the most part so far," Wentz said,

Pederson said he still believes in kicker Jake Elliott, who has struggled recently and missed a 29-yard field goal.

"I still have a lot of confidence in Jake, and I'll put him back out there in any of those situations again," Pederson said.

