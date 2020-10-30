Pederson: T Jordan Mailata can benefit from backing up Jason Peters

"We're going to make the best decision for the football team moving forward," Pederson said. "Jordan has played well, and sometimes, I'll say this, I go back to [benching] Nelson Agholor a few years ago and an opportunity for him to kind of see, big-picture, himself. ... I love where Jordan's at, I love where his growth is, right, but at the same time, if Jason Peters starts at left tackle, it allows Jordan to see big-picture as well and kind of step back and observe that way. Sometimes that helps young players, too."

Pederson didn't commit to game statuses for players such as Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, Malik Jackson, and T.J. Edwards, saying each player will have to get through Friday's practice before decisions are made.

"They've all practiced this week. They've all had a good week of preparation so far," he said. "We gotta get through today and make sure there's no setbacks today out at practice and we still wanna push them and make sure that they can handle the strains of a game. Once we get through today, we'll have a better picture and a better sense of who will be available Sunday."

