If NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. was going to call it quits, the 43-year-old planned to do it on his own terms in 2023.

Following an offseason spent burning the midnight oil in the garage with his team, Truex instead has left retirement talk in the dust to execute the biggest turnaround of the season.

Truex has contended on every kind of track, picking up three victories along the way. He’s now positioned to win where every driver wants to leave his mark — Daytona International Speedway during Saturday’s night Coke Zero 400.

“I feel like every weekend we have a shot to win,” he told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s been a lot of fun to go to the racetrack and have that confidence. Hopefully we can keep it going.

“This is the time of the year when you want to be clicking.”

The regular-season finale will set the field for NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs.

Truex leads the pack of 15 drivers who have clinched spots in the 16-man field: Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell and reigning Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Nine of them have won either the sport’s showcase event or the esteemed summer race — and Bell won 2020 race on Daytona’s road course. None seeking his first win at the iconic speedway has endured Truex’s close calls.

Among his three top-fives during the 400-miler is a runner-up finish in 2018 to Erik Jones after a final-lap pass. Two years earlier, Truex lost the ultimate heartbreaker to Hamlin by .01 seconds, the closest Daytona 500 in the event’s illustrious 63-year history.

“I’ve been closer than anyone that hasn’t won there,” said Truex, who is 0-for-36 in Daytona’s two showcase races. “It’s been a difficult place for us. We just haven’t figured out a way to make it happen on that last lap or two. Excited for another opportunity. I enjoy racing there.

“I’ve had a lot of bad luck, and then the times where I’ve been up front and had a shot I maybe didn’t make the right decisions at the end.”

Truex has made his share of the right moves this season.

After going winless for the first time since 2014, he wondered if his best days were in the rearview mirror.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Truex said. “Obviously, last year was a big challenge. I don’t do this just for a paycheck anymore. I do it because I love it. I love to compete. I want to win.

“At some point last year, it was like, ‘OK, am I going to be able to turn this around? Or is it too late in my career?’ ”

Truex won four times in 2021, but NASCAR’s move to the “Next Gen” car caught Truex flat-footed.

“It was a big learning curve,” Truex said. “Toyota was a bit behind the 8-ball with our car last year. We had a lot of opportunities to win races. They all just seemed to slip away. We just lacked some speed.

“One little mistake in execution, it would take us out of the race because we couldn’t recover.”

Truex, crew chief James Small and Co. went to work soon after a season-ending 15th-place finish at Phoenix, matching his worst average finish (14.9) since 2014.

Back then, Truex was a middle-of-the-pack driver with potential but just two career wins. He had since won 29 times until going winless in 2022.

“This year has been just a huge turnaround for us,” he said. “Just really, really proud of the whole team. A lot of hard work behind the scenes by everyone.”

Truex has put the collective effort into practice for the No. 19 Toyota Camry team and positioned himself for a second act — and ideally a second Cup Series championship to go with his 2017 crown.

“We’ve been able to run well everywhere,” he said. “Every different kind of racetrack we’ve been fast. That’s what it takes to make a run deep in the playoffs. We’re optimistic.”

Truex grew up in Mayetta, New Jersey, in the state’s southeastern corner destined to drive one day. Martin Sr. raced primarily in the Busch North Series but eventually retired to advance his older son’s career.

Growing up in a racing family himself three hours northwest away in Scranton, Pa., Frank Kelleher, also 43, admired Truex’s rise in the sport and his kinship with the Earnhardt family.

Kelleher is now in his third year as president of Daytona International Speedway, where a Truex victory would make him the oldest winner of the summer race since Bobby Allison in 1987 at age 49.

“He’s always been someone on my radar as a race fan and his story being groomed by Dale Earnhardt of how to navigate the sport,” Kelleher told the Sentinel. “He’s just undeniably a wheel man.”

When behind the wheel this season, Truex has rediscovered the driver he’s always aimed to be and rejuvenated one of the most productive careers of the past decade.

“I take a ton of pride in that,” Truex said of Kelleher’s comment. “That means a ton. You want to be looked at as a guy that just gets out there and no b.s., just gets out and races. Race hard, race clean, race fair, but is really good at what they do.”