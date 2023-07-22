ATLANTIC CITY — Two local fighters went head-to-head in the boxing ring at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Theater on Saturday night.

In a close bout, Justin "Time" Figueroa remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Jeff Lentz in a junior middleweight special attraction. Figueroa is a 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate and a member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Lentz is a Lacey Township graduate.

Thomas "Cornflake" LaManna, a 2011 Millville graduate, defeated Juan Manuel Witt, of Argentina, in the main event for the World Boxing Association Federation middleweight championship.

Millville-based Rising Star Promotions, which LaManna owns, and the Atlantic City Sports Commission staged the card.

The Figueroa-Lentz bout was one of six on the card. The judges scored the fight 58-56, 59-55, 59-55. Figueroa (6-0, 5 KOs) won all his previous bouts by knockout.

"It was cool to get the rounds in and get the experience," Figueroa said.

Figueroa began his professional career last August. Lentz, who has competed in MMA and boxing, returned to the ring after an eight-year layoff.

Figueroa said he was "happy to get tested out with a few punches" because he was so accustomed to dominating his opponents and not taking too many hits.

"I got to learn about myself," Figueroa said. "Every day in practice, in sparring, training and the fights, you just want to learn, learn, learn. I'm excited to get back to the lab and learn to become a complete fighter. And that's the goal.

"I'm on a process to be a complete fighter and a world champion. I'm working on it. I'm obsessed with getting better, and I just love the journey. I loved going six rounds. I tested myself and wanted to see where I was at. Going six rounds with a worthy opponent, it was phenomenal."

LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) earned a third-round knockout over Witt (33-2-2, 25 KOs).

LaManna is ranked fourth in the WBA. The bout Saturday was slated for 10 rounds.

"It was very important. I wanted to show this is where I belong," said LaManna, who is chasing to climb higher in the rankings. "Despite (Witt's) good record, I got a good record, too. I can fight. It was tough. He was very durable."

LaManna and Figueroa also fought on the same card at Boardwalk Hall in 2022.

"It feels great to win in front of my people," said LaManna, whose last victory by knockout was in December. LaManna does not have a date set for his next bouts, saying he "needs a little vacation."

Both LaManna's uncle and a childhood friend recently died, so he fought the bout for them. LaManna was asked about those deaths in the ring after he received the championship belt, and he had to pause before answering for the crowd.

LaManna also had a heightened level of confidence Saturday, he said, crediting three weeks of training with top-level competitors in Arizona.

"It feels great to put on a performance. When the time comes to get back to the drawing board, I look forward to it. It was the first time in a long time that I got a knockout, so it felt good," he said.

More Figueroa

Figueroa, who played football and wrestled at Holy Spirit, said he was happy to again in his home town of Atlantic City.

"The crowd was awesome and electrifying," he said. "Every fight (in the resort) is like a concert. It's like a show. It's like a holiday. I said it before, I feel like I'm a pay-per-view fighter on a network or worldwide television already because the platform I have already in Atlantic City is phenomenal. It's really cool to fight in front of my people."

When he won, they were a lot of "Justin Time" chants.

"The love is real," said Figueroa, noting he wants to motivate people to "be the best they can be."

Figueroa might fight again Sept. 29 but said that is not certain.

"I can't wait for the next one," he said.

Other results

The first bout on the card featured female fighters — Sharahya Taina-Moreu (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Janaisa Morandin (Brazil). Taina-Moreu, making her professional debut, defeated Morandin (0-2) with a unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 40-35, 40-35, 40-35.

The second bout featured two New Jersey fighters — Daniel Gonzalez (Iselin) and Michael Ruiz (Toms River). Like Taina-Moreu, Gonzalez also won his professional debut with a second-round knockout.

Ruiz fell to 0-2.

"I'm just thankful that I had my pro debut at such a famous arena like this — Boardwalk Hall," Gonzalez said. "It felt great getting (his first win) out of the way. I had a lot of supporters and great coaches.

"The first round, I was trying a little too hard, but I got great advice from my corner. They just told me to settle down. That advice helped me. Once that happened, I started running those big shots."

In the third bout, Nadim Salloum (11-1, 5 KOs) earned a second-round TKO over Ecuador's Antonio Ocles (12-13, 3 KO). Salloum is from Brooklyn, New York. In the last bout, Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs) earned a first-round knockout over Santander Sligado (32-16, 26 KOs) to win the WBA Fedecentro Heavyweight Championship