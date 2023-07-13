Gritty and the Philadelphia Flyers are heading back to the shore.
For the seventh straight year, the Flyers Community Caravan will bring it's carnival-style event to several stops this summer, starting with three straight days in Cape May County next week.
The tour will kick off at 4 p.m. Tuesday in North Wildwood. It will then head to Ocean City on noon Wednesday, and then at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Sea Isle City. Specific locations for those three days are:
North Wildwood: Albert Allen Park, 2200 Delaware Ave. Ocean City: Ocean City Sports and Civic Center, Sixth St. and the Boardwalk Sea Isle City: Excursion Park, 2 41st Street
The Flyers also plan to visit Voorhees, Camden County, on July 26, and then head to Pennsylvania for stops in Middletown Township (Aug. 8), Ridley Township (Aug. 14) and Philadelphia (Aug. 26). Additional tour stops in the tri-state area for July, August and September will be announced at a later date, the team said.
The free events include an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target and a bungee run. It will feature appearances from in-arena host Everett Jackson, Flyers Alumni, the Flyers Ice Team and Gritty. There will be giveaways, including Gritty beach blankets, Flyers cross body bags and more.
“The Philadelphia Flyers have always been defined by our connection to the community and our fans, and the Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity is a great way for us to build on that legacy every summer,” said Cindy Stutman, Senior Vice President of Community Relations for the Philadelphia Flyers, in a news release. “We're incredibly excited to kick off the caravan next week at the Shore and make stops throughout the Philadelphia region."
For more information, go to
PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.
GALLERY: Flyers Community Caravan in Ventnor
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. (l-r) John Keen and his son Kole, 4, both of Ventnor.
Connor Broomhead, 7, and Cody Howell, 4, both from Galloway Township, work on their hockey skills Wednesday at the Flyers Community Caravan “Shore Tour” on Wednesday at the Community Center. Gritty and alumni were also on hand to greet fans and sign autographs.
CJ Egrie, 19, and Aiden, both of Ventnor, play bubble hockey.
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. Parker, 11, and her dad Keith Shore, seasonal residents and from Philadelphia.
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. Cody Howell, 4, from Galloway, receives an autograph from Flyer Brad Marsh.
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. (l-r) Flyer Doug Crossman speaking with fan Nick Blitz of Ventnor
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. Laura Pelosi and William McQuay, both from Ventnor.
The DiOrio family of Ken; Isabelle, 4; Nicholas, 6; and Allison drove up from Raleigh, North Carolina, to meet Gritty at the Flyers Community Caravan on Wednesday in Ventnor.
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. Patrick and James Irwin, both from Scullville, playing a round of ping pong.
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. Parker Shore, 11, from Philadelphia, works on her slapshot.
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. (l-r) Jessica Camarota and her son Joseph, 6, from Ventnor, playing with the Flyers puzzle blocks.
On July 13 2022, in Ventnor, the annual Flyers Community Caravan "Shore Tour" makes a stop at the Community Center with Gritty and alumni players on hand. Liam Griffin, 18m, a seasonal resident of Ventnor, gets a warm hello from the Flyers cheer squad.
