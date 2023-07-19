OCEAN CITY — The Philadelphia Flyers won their first Stanley Cup championship in 1974 when Dan Hilferty was a senior at St. Augustine Prep.

That is a memory Ocean City native Hilferty fondly remembers.

“There was such an outpouring of support along the Jersey Shore and here in Ocean City. As I say all the time, not only am I an avid Flyers fan, I love all Philadelphia sports. I love all Atlantic City sports, too,” said Hilferty, who was named Comcast Spectacor’s Chief Executive Officer and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers in February.

Hilferty, along with Flyers’ President of Hockey Relations Keith Jones, beloved mascot Gritty and many other guests, attended the seventh annual Flyers’ Community Caravan at Ocean City Sports and Civic Center, the second of seven stops this summer in the fan-friendly event. The tour started Tuesday in North Wildwood and will continue Thursday in Sea Isle City.

Before the carnival-style event started Wednesday, Hilferty, Gritty and Jones delivered Manco and Manco pizzas to the kids who attended the Morning Sports Camp at the Civic Center, which is an early-morning sports camp for children aged 7 to 12.

The campers compete in different sports each day, and Wednesday was hockey. The Flyers donated 50 sticks, balls and pinnies to the Civic Center for future events. After that, the event started outside with activities such as inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target and a bungee run.

Items were handed out to attendees, such as Gritty beach blankets, Flyers cross body bags and more. Bob “The Hound” Kelly, Steve Coates, Dave “The Hammer” Schultz and Scott Hartnell were among some of the former Flyers who signed autographs.

Hilferty was thrilled with the Caravan, saying he wants to show the Flyers are all about the community. Growing up a Flyers fan, he understands the passion the fans have and the importance of connecting with them. Overall, he loves his new position.

“To be able to come back here with the Flyers Caravan and to see folks from the rec department,” said Hilferty, who worked at the Civic Center for six years and helped run the 34th Street playground, “So, it’s just a real treat to bring something exciting to the youth of the Ocean City region and to really get them excited about becoming lifelong Flyers’ fans, as many of us who grew up in the region have been fortunate enough to be.”

‘A beautiful area’

Hilferty attended St. Augustine Regional School, an elementary school that closed in 2008. He grew up playing basketball at the North Street Playground. His favorite ride on the city’s Boardwalk growing up was the log flume.

Hilferty’s favorite Ocean City treats are the famous sticky buns from Mallon’s Homemade Sticky Buns, which has two locations in the city. Hilferty prefers the beach over the bay, and enjoys spending his Saturday mornings at the shore by having coffee and reading newspapers on his deck, including The Press.

Being the CEO of the company that runs his childhood team is “very special,” Hilferty said. He added he gets recognized on the street and people want to talk to him about the team and what the plans are for the rebuild.

“I don’t take it lightly. I realize that we have a responsibility not only to deliver a quality product for our fans (and) to win as much as we can and build a culture of winning,” said Hilferty, noting Jones has that same mindset,” but also to re-engage fans in a way that I can remember the Flyers enjoy doing. .. It’s special to have the opportunity to represent this great organization.”

Jones, who played for the Flyers for three seasons from 1998-2001 and a former local and national analyst and commentator, more notably with NBC Sports Philadelphia and 94 SportsRadio WIP, picked up Hilferty from his Ocean City home and brought him to the event.

“It’s such a beautiful area,” said Jones, who used to bring his daughter to Gillian’s Wonderland Pier. “Great memories coming down here, but it’s nice to see all the kids and all the excitement. The rec center does so many great things in the community. It’s nice to give back.”

A massive rebuild

Even though he enjoyed connecting with fans, Hilferty took time to discuss the state of the Flyers.

The Flyers are in the middle of a massive rebuild under new general manager Danny Briere. This past season, the Flyers finished 31-38-13 and were 14th out 16 teams in the Eastern Conference and 26th out of 32 in the NHL. It was the second straight season the Flyers finished under .500 and third consecutive campaign missing the postseason.

The Flyers were the top seed in the playoffs in the 2019-20 season, but have since underachieved. Briere had previously said the new management is dedicated to a proper and successful rebuild, but he added it would take time. The Flyers last won a Stanley Cup in 1975.

Hilferty called Jones an “icon in this region” and Briere someone who brings “an analytical eye and excitement about the sport” as a standout former player with the Flyers. Hilferty added coach John Tortorella is “an experienced coach” and “a legend” who guided the Tampa Bay Lightning to the 2004 Stanley Cup championship.

“You put the three of them together, and there is a certain level of excitement that grows among the staff and we want to get that out to the general public. And the players are feeling it,” said Hilferty, who couldn’t predict how long the rebuild process will take but the aim is to keep the fans engaged and develop the younger players.

Jones said the management will do everything they can to ensure the rebuild will be successful and is confident the team will eventually become better, but at this moment he wants to build the team the right way and make sure the fans feel like they matter and are a part of the journey. Being available for fans like Wednesday, is very important, Jones said.

“This is a great area for Philadelphia sports,” Jones said, “and, from a Flyers perspective, it’s great to see all the young fans with all their gear on and were excited to see us. I think Gritty helps with that, too. Overall, it gives a good feeling about the future, and that’s what we are building on.”

Hammer and Hartnell

Schultz, who was on the Flyers for both of their Stanley Cup championships and was a member of the famous Broad Street Bullies, has been involved with some of the past Caravans. Schultz, who was an intimidating enforcer on the team, said the Flyers’ community “is the best.”

“It’s good to come out and see the fans,” he said.

Scott Hartnell, who played seven seasons with the Flyers from 2007-14, attended his first Caravan on Wednesday and loved it. Hartnell is normally back home in Canada for the summer, but he decided to come out and “See what it was all about.”

“I heard great things about it,” said Hartnell, who is from the Regina, Saskatchewan, part of Canada. He is currently on vacation with his family in Ocean City and said “it’s different because I grew up in the prairies where there was no water to be seen but it’s awesome. I have young kids so we are out in the water boogie boarding. It brings me back to being a young kid.”

But Hartnell was all about putting smiles on faces Wednesday.

“You look at the line around the corner and sign some autographs and see some kids and the parents, who watched the old-timers play or watch us middle-of-the road old-timers,” he said. “I’m having fun.”

Hilferty agreed.

“I love sports. I love the Flyers, “ he said. “I’m just having so much fun being a part of this rebuild and re-engaging our fans in a new and different way.”