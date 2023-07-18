Gritty and the Philadelphia Flyers are heading back to the shore.

For the seventh straight year, the Flyers Community Caravan will bring it's carnival-style event to several stops this summer, starting with three straight days in Cape May County this week.

The tour will kick off at 4 p.m. Tuesday in North Wildwood. It will be in Ocean City at noon Wednesday, and then at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Sea Isle City. Specific locations for those three days are:

North Wildwood: Albert Allen Park, 2200 Delaware Ave.

Ocean City: Ocean City Sports and Civic Center, Sixth St. and the Boardwalk

Sea Isle City: Excursion Park, 2 41st Street

The Flyers also plan to visit Voorhees, Camden County, on July 26, and then head to Pennsylvania for stops in Middletown Township (Aug. 8), Ridley Township (Aug. 14) and Philadelphia (Aug. 26). Additional tour stops in the tri-state area for July, August and September will be announced at a later date, the team said.

The free events include an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target and a bungee run. It will feature appearances from in-arena host Everett Jackson, Flyers alumni, the Flyers Ice Team and Gritty. There will be giveaways, including Gritty beach blankets, Flyers cross body bags and more.

“The Philadelphia Flyers have always been defined by our connection to the community and our fans, and the Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity is a great way for us to build on that legacy every summer,” said Cindy Stutman, senior vice president of community relations for the Flyers, in a news release. “We're incredibly excited to kick off the caravan ... at the Shore and make stops throughout the Philadelphia region."

For more information, go to PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

