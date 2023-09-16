SUNDAY'S GAMES
1 p.m./Kansas City at Jacksonville/CBS (Phila.), 97.3 FM
1 p.m./Las Vegas at Buffalo/CBS (N.Y.)
1 p.m./Green Bay at Atlanta/FOX (Phila.)
4:05 p.m./N.Y. Giants at Arizona/FOX (N.Y.)
4:25 p.m./N.Y. Jets at Dallas/CBS, 97.3 FM
8:20 p.m./Miami at New England/NBC, 97.3 FM
MONDAY'S GAMES
7:15 p.m./New Orleans at Carolina/ESPN
8:15 p.m./Cleveland at Pittsburgh/ABC, 97.3 FM
