Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during their season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

CBS Philly will televise the Chiefs' 1 p.m. Sunday game against Jacksonville. Local radio station 97.3 FM also will carry the game.

Against Detroit, the Vineland High School and Rutgers University standout ran eight times for 23 yards, with a long of 7 yards. He also had four catches, tied for most on the team, for 31 yards, the longest going for 10.