Hugh Douglas, the son of 94.1 WIP host and former Eagles defender Hugh Douglas, was one of two Morehouse College students killed in a car accident Monday evening, the school announced.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in East Point in suburban Atlanta. Douglas and Christion Files Jr. a fellow Morehouse College student, were traveling fast in a car while passing another vehicle, police said. Their car left the roadway, struck two utility poles, and overturned.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas and Files Jr. were friends and roommates. Both were 20, and set to graduate in 2025.

Douglas was described by the school as "an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise" as he pursued a business degree with a concentration in finance. Douglas was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow. He interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles over the summer, the school said. Files, also a business major, was cocaptain of the Morehouse track and field team and media chair for the Junior Class Council, according to the school. He was also known for his photography and videography skills.

"Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family," Kevin Booker, vice president for student services and dean of the college, said in a statement. "During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all."

Douglas mourned his son on social media Monday evening, writing in one post, "You were already a better man than me." Joe Giglio opened Tuesday's midday show on WIP by expressing sympathy and heartbreak for his cohost.

"Every time I spoke to Hugh about his kids, he spoke so glowingly about Hugh," Giglio said. "When I heard it, it hit me in so many ways. I'm sad for Hugh, As a parent, it's the worst thing you can hear."

"We deal with words, and there are no words," said Al Morganti, who filled in for Douglas on Tuesday. "When you deal with the public like we do here, it's like an enormous family that's grieving with him. It's little comfort at this point, but he has to know that there's just so many people feeling the pain that he feels."

WIP expressed its condolences to Douglas and his family, writing on social media, "Our hearts are heavy for Hugh and his family." Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni opened his press conference Tuesday by offering prayers for Douglas and his family.

"We're really thinking about them a lot — Hugh and his ex-wife, Simona. We just want to give our sympathies," Sirianni told reporters. "It's tragic, very tragic. And I'm told the young man was an unbelievable kid."

Douglas, who joined the Eagles Hall of Fame last year, spent six of his 10 NFL seasons with the Birds. After retiring, Douglas transitioned to a media career that took him to ESPN, and an early exit in 2013 led him to Atlanta radio as a sports talker on 92.9 The Game, where he eventually cohosted the station's morning show. He joined WIP as the cohost of its midday show in February following the Super Bowl.