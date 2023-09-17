Archbishop Curley, Md. 22, Lawrenceville 21
Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 34, DePaul Catholic 21
Bergen Catholic 38, Seton Hall Prep 0
Bogota 34, Manchester Regional 26
Butler 56, St. Mary's-Rutherford 23
Camden Eastside 26, Cedar Creek 8
Cardinal Hayes, N.Y. 40, Pope John XXIII 34
Delbarton 27, St. Peter's Prep 20
Florence 28, Princeton 23
Franklin 42, New Brunswick 6
Haddon Township 12, Palmyra 6
Haddonfield 42, Camden Catholic 7
Hillside 45, Roselle 6
Immaculata 32, Holy Trinity, N.Y. 3
Lincoln 20, Bayonne 15
Manchester 45, Keansburg 7
North Arlington 41, Saddle Brook 12
Overbrook 30, Collingswood 22
Paramus Catholic 40, Chaminade, N.Y. 19
Peddie 35, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 2
Penns Grove 21, Salem 6
Plainfield 35, Carteret 7
St. Anthony's, N.Y. 42, St. Joseph-Montvale 34
St. Peter's, N.Y. 42, Morris Catholic 0
Union 22, St. Joseph-Metuchen 15
Winslow 63, St. Joseph-Hammonton 14
Woodbury 48, Paulsboro 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
