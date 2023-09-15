Readers react Thursday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

I should not have to watch the Eagles every week with a blood pressure cuff. The Eagles definitely keep you on the edge of your seat until the game is over. The Minnesota Vikings stayed in this game on the strength of no pass defense by Philadelphia and with the help of penalties. The Eagles need to start and finish better.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

A much-improved performance this game, but the Vikings still made it too close. The Eagles’ running game bailed them out. Swift was impressive and Hurts seemed to finally get into a little bit of a rhythm. Now they have 11 days to rest up.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

It’s called the running game, and anything is possible once it is established. Well done, offensive line.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Taylor Who? True “Swifties” are fans of D’Andre. No. 0 was the hometown hero (definitely not the “Anti-Hero”). His remarkable rushing made me want to rush the field. These “Midnights” are getting later and later for me. Thankfully, the Eagles did the same thing about their sluggish start that I did when sleep was setting in: “Shake It Off.” So far, it’s a “Love Story” in the City of Brotherly Love. With their winning ways, the Eagles are a tough ticket, too, Tay-Tay.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

Skeptics might begin to worry about the Birds’ underwhelming play, but we may be seeing the start of a running game that would make Woody Hayes proud!

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing