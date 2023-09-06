Jason Kelce seems to be everywhere.

The Philadelphia Eagles center is shown on the super-sized scoreboard urging the fans to get loud in the late innings of Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park.

Kelce was a bartender in Sea Isle City this summer.

He’s the subject of an upcoming documentary titled “Kelce.”

He and his brother, Travis, who stars at tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, host a podcast.

He’s even appeared on “Saturday Night Live.”

Honestly, it’s a bit much.

One place Kelce won’t be is Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024, for Super Bowl LVIII.

Only eight teams — the Dallas Cowboys in 1972, the Miami Dolphins in 1973, the Minnesota Vikings in 1975, the Denver Broncos in 1988, the Buffalo Bills in 1992, 1993 and 1994; and the New England Patriots in 2019 — have returned to the Super Bowl after losing the big game in the previous season.

The Eagles won’t be the ninth.

This will be a season of tremendous individual achievement for the Eagles.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be the NFL’s MVP.

Defensive end Jalen Carter will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

But the Eagles will not repeat last season’s 14-3 record and playoff success.

The reasons are staring us right in the face.

Philadelphia lost both coordinators. The much-maligned former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is now head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is now the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Steichen’s work with Hurts was brilliant last season. As for Gannon, many fans have said good riddance. They blame him for the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But be careful what you wish for. The Eagles‘ defense still got 70 sacks last season.

The Eagles also stayed amazingly healthy the past two seasons. That is a trend that is due to end.

The injuries already have started. Special-team standouts Shaun Bradley (Achilles) and Zeck McPhearson (Achilles) are out for the season.

The Eagles’ schedule is also tougher this season with road games against the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC East is also improved.

So how does this season play out?

Philadelphia will finish 11-6. The losses will come at the Jets, at Kansas City, home against the 49ers, at Seattle, at Dallas and at the Giants.

The Eagles will be the No. 2 seed behind the 49ers in the NFC playoff field.

Philadelphia will beat the seventh-seeded Giants 35-21 in the wild-card round.

But then comes the division round.

The third-seeded and NFC North champion Detroit Lions will travel to Lincoln Financial Field.

The media will spend the days before the game recalling the Eagles’ 58-37 destruction of the Lions at Veterans Stadium in a 1995 wild-card game.

But 1995 was a long time ago. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson lead the way.

Detroit wins 28-24.

The Eagles’ season is over, and Kelce can begin his 2024 personal appearance schedule.