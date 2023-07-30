PHILADELPHIA — The assistant coach extended his hand and the franchise cornerback did the same with his, and they shook and and agreed that the past no longer mattered.

It's how Darius Slay has come to view his football life 11 years into his career.

Once — long ago, in football years — Slay played for head coach Matt Patricia in Detroit, where the winning has been rare for decades. Somebody did something and somebody didn't like it and Slay said he lost respect for Patricia and it was probably a mutual feeling.

But Nick Sirianni wanted a former head coach at his right hand as the Eagles tried to return to the Super Bowl and brought him onto his staff as a high-level consultant.

First, though, there would be the matter of Slay's feelings. It's how it works in the world where the star players, not the coaches, determine what's up.

"I just said," Slay confirmed, "I was cool with it."

If the Eagles win another conference championship or better, it will be because many of their top talents had good seasons. Slay is firmly on that list, and the Eagles expect him to remain there, at least through 2027, when his four-year, $48,150,000 contract has expired. It will also be because egos and memories are minimized.

It's why Slay is perfect for the Eagles at the perfect time.

He's accomplished, his name already being rolled into Hall of Fame chatter. At 32, he is still at his best physically, and he has never been more willing to search for just the right football perspectives. There he was the other day after a training camp practice, chatting about his man-to-man, eye-to-eye, hand-to-hand with Patricia and realizing that, ill feelings and all, they both could help each other.

"He is here to help me get better," Slay said. "He wants to get better as a coach. So we're in good hands right now."

That's where it has reached for Slay. The money, he has. The Pro Bowls, he has. The Super Bowl, he has.

The championship?

It's why he decided to return to the Eagles despite the club oddly offering him the right to negotiate a trade elsewhere before bringing him back on the four-year deal.

"I just know what we've got going on here," Slay said. "It's a great team. I know the system. I know what's expected of me. Everybody was just trying to get the business thing in focus. And it was just a business thing."

There will be a new defensive coordinator in Sean Desai and at least five new defensive starters as the Eagles begin to run it back. In some situations, that would be an atmosphere for in-fighting — the young players going after jobs, the old players turning their backs. But the Eagles are blessed with enough reasonable veterans to make it work, with Slay long ago having announced that he would be willing to do anything to enable young professionals to "get the bag" and become wealthy too.

"I am motivated to be a great leader for this team," he said. "We've got some young corners coming in, and it's fun helping them. I want to help teach these kids how to practice and how to be an NFL vet and all that kind of stuff.

"I want a lot of these guys to get to be an 11-year vet instead of just playing two or three. I try to lead by example by working hard, and they follow. They are doing a great job right now. They are very talented and they are competing, but they are out here listening. That's the main thing. They are willing to do it and they are doing a lot of work."

Slay put in his time, for seven years in Detroit, for the last three with the Eagles. A Pro Bowl pick in each of the last two seasons, he has reached the point where he knows how to look forward, not back.

"I'm not going to lie," he said. "When the clock went to 0:00 in the Super Bowl, I went right into husband and daddy mode. I gave my time to football, and I gave it all I had. But once that clock hit zero, I gave everything I could to my family. I had to move onto the next day.

"But I am always motivated. I am motivated to play one game at a time, one practice at a time, one hour at a time. I am not looking ahead. I know that was our ultimate goal last year, but that team was different than this team. So we've just got to go back to work, just like we did last year."

So, he will work to make the young Eagles better.

He will work to learn some of the nuances of a newer defense.

He will even work with Sirianni's new consultant with a renewed respect.

"We have a great understanding," Slay said. "We both want to win."

He'll even shake on it.