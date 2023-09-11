Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' season-opening 25-20 win at New England. To join the React crew, send your full name, address and phone number (for verification only) to react@pressofac.com.
Except for the interception by Slay, I was not terribly impressed with the offense or defense today. Only the first game, but the Eagles did not seem very tight. We will take the win and hope for some improvement on Thursday night.
You win the game in the trenches. Both offensive and defensive lines had a horrendous second quarter. Belichick had a full year to set up a defense. Our linebackers play too soft. Gonna be a long season with a target on their back.
There is no way that this game should have been this close. After leading 16-0 in the first quarter, the team took too many plays off and but for a foot out of bounds for the Patriots the Eagles could have lost this game.
Horrible game by the Birds, although none of their defensive line studs played and Hurts never took a snap from the starting offense line until tonight.
Let's hope Thursday they all show up. Also, the new offense and defense coordinators stink.
Poor player execution is acceptable this early in the season, but poor offensive play-calling is not.
We've got four days for Nick to get his offense together and Hurts to play like an MVP candidate! We need both!
A sizable sigh — or should I say Desai? — of relief that the defense held its ground at the edgy end. The difference in the game was the Patriots receiver not getting a leg down, compared to the Eagles leg that’s always up for the occasion: Jake Elliot’s. Thanks to his on-target toes, the Birds can go toe-to-toe with any team. His successful strike off the post and in helped them post a win. A tip of the helmet to Jake “The Make.”
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell, left, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks for an opening while under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, left, is pursued by New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, right, as he scores on a touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, center, celebrates after his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson, left, and center Cam Jurgens, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves as Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, addresses the crowd and Brady's daughter Vivian, right, looks on during a halftime ceremony held to honor Brady at the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs past fans during halftime ceremonies held to honor Brady at an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, front right, slides with the ball as he is pursued by Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship, left, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is pulled out of bounds by New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6)cbreaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prepares to make a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, top right, is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, center left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is escorted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks to the score oard during the second half of their season-opening win over the Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Greg M. Cooper, Associated Press
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) battles with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, front left, is unable to catch the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faces reporters following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
A general view of Gillette Stadium as a giant American flag is unveiled while the New England Patriots take the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones faces reporters following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A football fan fan uses an umbrella prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots football fans show off tee shirts prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A football fan shows sneekers prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Football fans tailgate prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A football fan shows off a teeshirt featuring a likeness of former NFL football quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A football fan shows off a lobster prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A football fan tailgates prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, center, waves from the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, center, gestures from the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd from the balcony of the new lighthouse before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rings the bell on the balcony of the new lighthouse before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as he is pursued by New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (81) and guard Sidy Sow (62) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, hands off to running back Kenneth Gainwell, left, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts winds up to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
