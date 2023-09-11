Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' season-opening 25-20 win at New England.

Except for the interception by Slay, I was not terribly impressed with the offense or defense today. Only the first game, but the Eagles did not seem very tight. We will take the win and hope for some improvement on Thursday night.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

You win the game in the trenches. Both offensive and defensive lines had a horrendous second quarter. Belichick had a full year to set up a defense. Our linebackers play too soft. Gonna be a long season with a target on their back.

Rev. Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

There is no way that this game should have been this close. After leading 16-0 in the first quarter, the team took too many plays off and but for a foot out of bounds for the Patriots the Eagles could have lost this game.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia South Carolina

Horrible game by the Birds, although none of their defensive line studs played and Hurts never took a snap from the starting offense line until tonight.

Let's hope Thursday they all show up. Also, the new offense and defense coordinators stink.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

Poor player execution is acceptable this early in the season, but poor offensive play-calling is not.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

We've got four days for Nick to get his offense together and Hurts to play like an MVP candidate! We need both!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

A sizable sigh — or should I say Desai? — of relief that the defense held its ground at the edgy end.

The difference in the game was the Patriots receiver not getting a leg down, compared to the Eagles leg that’s always up for the occasion: Jake Elliot’s. Thanks to his on-target toes, the Birds can go toe-to-toe with any team. His successful strike off the post and in helped them post a win.

A tip of the helmet to Jake “The Make.”

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

