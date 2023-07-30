Kelly green is back. Scrambling.

Originally anticipating a Monday release, the return of the Eagles' highly anticipated Kelly green jerseys was posted via social media late Saturday, after images of the jerseys leaked online.

Earlier in the day, the Eagles announced that the three team store locations carrying Kelly green gear would be closed Sunday in anticipation of it going on sale Monday. The Eagles recently have been teasing the uniform reveal to fans, who had been begging for the return of the throwback jerseys, on the team's social media accounts, but only sharing a snippet of what the uniform looks like.

About an hour before the Eagles officially announced the release via its social media account, the X (formerly Twitter) account Eagles Nation posted the graphic. Last year, the Eagles announced that they would be breaking out the Kelly greens after a new rule allowed for NFL teams to use a second helmet color. The team started working with Nike to find the exact replica of the late 1980s-early 1990s jerseys worn by legendary Eagles such as Reggie White and Randall Cunningham.

In March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he was "super excited" about getting the chance to bring Kelly green back after getting the Kelly green helmet approved.

"I think the fans will love it," Lurie said. "That's why we're bringing it back. We really took the feedback seriously over the years, and the first moment we could get the Kelly green helmet approved we did and we'll finally be able to see it on the field."

Why do fans love those beautiful Kelly green uniforms? It's symbolic of franchise history. The Eagles won three NFL championships in those uniforms dating back to 1948, 1949, and 1960. After Lurie purchased the team in 1996, the Kelly green jerseys went away, and he brought in a more modern style: midnight green.

It wasn't until the 2010 season opener — which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1960 NFL championship — the lightly shaded green uniforms made its return. With the league announcing in 2018 that teams are allowed to have alternative uniforms, the Eagles have since tried to fulfill those wishes by fans of bringing Kelly green back.

Inquirer staff writer Kerith Gabriel contributed to this report.