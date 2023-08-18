Haason Reddick will have surgery on his injured thumb, which is scheduled to allow the Eagles’ Pro Bowl linebacker to return in time for the season opener, an NFL source said. The NFL Network was the first to report that he would undergo the procedure. Reddick suffered the injury during Monday’s joint practice with the Browns. He was held out the next day, but indications then were that he wouldn’t miss any time once the season opens with a road game on Sept. 10 against the New England Patriots. The 28-year-old Reddick, who finished last season with a team-high 16 sacks, along with 2 1/2 more in the postseason, missed the first week of training camp with groin soreness. He returned on a limited basis before becoming a full participant in the last week or so. Like most Eagles starters, he was held out of the preseason opener against the Ravens in Baltimore and wasn’t expected to play at all in the preseason even before his injury. The Eagles signed Reddick, a Camden native and Temple product, to a three-year, $45 million contract last offseason. His average annual salary ranks tied for 16th in the NFL at his position. Asked if he was underpaid on Aug. 3, Reddick gave a vague response. “I ain’t going to sit here. ... You all see it,” he said. “You all know what’s going on. I’m just worried about being the best version of myself and letting everything else sort itself out.” Reddick will likely wear a protective cast over his thumb when he plays.