Joel Embiid married his partner, model Anne de Paula, on Saturday in the Hamptons.
Earlier this month, the 76ers standout mentioned at the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival that he would be getting married.
"I got my family (from Cameroon), they come here all the time," he said. "I'm getting married (next) week, so they're going to all come, and they're all going to be here and going to eat some good food."
Joel Embiid got married. 💍 pic.twitter.com/TqAhxGJi0v— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 22, 2023
In April, French national team head coach Vincent Collet said Embiid was unlikely to play for France in the FIBA World Cup 2023, which begins in late August, because he was getting married.
The couple welcomed a son, Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, in September 2020.
This caps what already has been a big year for Embiid.
Current and former teammates Georges Niang, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton pulled up to Embiid’s wedding 💙❤️— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 23, 2023
(via leealtman/IG) pic.twitter.com/k5ZLNkgjw2
After finishing as runner-up in back-to-back seasons, the center was named the 2022-23 NBA MVP. He became the first Sixer to win the award since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and only the fifth MVP in franchise history.
People are also reading…
Joel Embiid shows off his dance moves at a party 🤣— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2023
(via joelembiid/IG) pic.twitter.com/vgdD1CEUT1
Embiid won a second straight scoring title by averaging 33.1 points and was 10th in rebounds (10.2) and eighth in blocks (1.7). He also was the Eastern Conference player of the month three times.
