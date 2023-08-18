PHILADELPHIA — It was an obvious question, and James Harden gave a telling response.

Back in Houston for his JH-Town charity weekend event, the disgruntled 76ers point guard spoke to KHOU 11 reporter Jason Bristol on Thursday night.

Bristol asked Harden if it’s too late to repair his relationship with the Sixers.

“I think so,” Harden responded.

His comment came after Harden made waves Monday during a trip to China to meet fans and attend events during a promotional tour. Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar” and stressed that he “will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

He informed the Sixers that he wanted to be traded on June 29 when he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract for this season. At the time, the Sixers’ second-best player made it known that he preferred to be sent to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers said they would help facilitate his request.

However, the team informed Harden’s agent last week that it had ended trade discussions.

“I’ve been patient all summer,” Harden said when asked how much patience he needs to have for his situation to play out. “For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and that’s working out, staying in shape, and getting ready for a good season.”

But while in Houston, the former Rockets great is occupied with public events. On Saturday, he’ll have a kids’ carnival at Yates High School followed by a celebrity softball game at Rice University’s Reckling Park.

The 10-time All-Star also intends to provide food for more than 4,000 families and provide youth backpacks, shoes and scholarships.

Harden led the NBA in assists this past season at 10.7 per game to go with averaging 21.0 points. He was the first Sixer to win the league assist title since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68. Harden and MVP Joel Embiid, who won his second straight scoring title, formed one of the league’s best duos.